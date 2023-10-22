The Phillies regained the NLCS lead Saturday night with an easy breezy 6-1 win over the Diamondbacks, sending them back to Philly needing just one more win to send them to the World Series. After taking the first two games of the round, the Phillies faltered at Chase Field before righting the ship Saturday.

The Houston Astros won a thriller against the Texas Rangers in ALCS Game 5 Friday. In the most exciting game of the postseason to date, the Astros won on Jose Altuve's ninth-inning home run. The Astros now hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series and can win a third straight pennant if they can win either Game 6 or Game 7 back at Minute Maid Park. The ALCS resumes Sunday night.

Houston is the only division winner left standing in these playoffs. The 104-win Braves, 101-win Orioles and 100-win Dodgers were all sent home in the LDS round, combining to go 1-9 in the playoffs. The AL Central champion Twins were also ousted in the ALDS, and the Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were bounced in the Wild Card Series.

The LCS round will last at least through Sunday, and could run through next Tuesday (Oct. 24). The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 27, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4. Here's the complete World Series schedule.

Sunday's playoff schedule

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

All games on Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

(*-denotes if necessary)

League Championship Series schedule

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

League Championship Series scores

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5: Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 1

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5: Rangers 4, Astros 2

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 5

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 1

ALCS Game 4: Astros 10, Rangers 3

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Astros 8, Rangers 5

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: Phillies 10, Diamondbacks 0

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: Rangers 5, Astros 4

NLCS Game 1: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0

Divisional round scores

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 1

ALCS Game 4: Astros 10, Rangers 3

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 5

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2

Wild Card Series scores

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1