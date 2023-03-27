shohei-getty.png
The 2023 Major League Baseball season begins Thursday. This is the first time we're coming off a "normal" spring training since 2019 -- remember, the owners locked the players out last offseason and it moved Opening Day back -- so there are plenty of positive vibes to be felt. 

In terms of individual players vibes, it's always fun to predict award winners. Not only is it a fun discussion for all of us, but there's a big market in the gambling community on awards futures. We'll throw some of the odds for those interested after our picks, but first let's check out the individual awards picks from the members of the CBS Sports MLB staff. 

American League

Award
player headshot
R.J. Anderson
player headshot
Mike Axisa
player headshot
Kate Feldman
player headshot
Dayn Perry
player headshot
Stephen Pianovich
player headshot
Matt Snyder
MVPShohei OhtaniJosé RamírezShohei OhtaniShohei OhtaniShohei OhtaniShohei Ohtani
Cy YoungLuis CastilloFramber ValdezShohei OhtaniGerrit ColeAlek ManoahGerrit Cole
Rookie of the YearGunnar HendersonTriston CasasGunnar HendersonGunnar HendersonAnthony VolpeGunnar Henderson
Manager of the YearPhil NevinTerry FranconaPhil NevinJohn SchneiderJohn SchneiderPhil Nevin
Comeback PlayerBrandon BeltAnthony RendonChris SaleTyler GlasnowChris SaleAnthony Rendon

Obviously the Ohtani picks all over that board jump out. Most of us had similar rationale: he already won the MVP when the Angels weren't in the playoffs, and if the Angels snap their drought this year, surely it's with a full year of two-way Ohtani. If that's the case, he's a very obvious pick. It seems most of us loved what we see in that short glimpse of the Orioles' Henderson, too. 

National League

Award
player headshot
R.J. Anderson
player headshot
Mike Axisa
player headshot
Kate Feldman
player headshot
Dayn Perry
player headshot
Stephen Pianovich
player headshot
Matt Snyder
MVPFrancisco LindorManny MachadoTrea TurnerJuan SotoJuan SotoJuan Soto
Cy YoungZack WheelerZac GallenJustin VerlanderCorbin BurnesZac GallenCorbin Burnes
Rookie of the YearJordan WalkerKodai SengaCorbin CarrollCorbin CarrollMiguel VargasCorbin Carroll
Manager of the YearBob MelvinOliver MarmolBob MelvinBob MelvinBob MelvinBob Melvin
Comeback PlayerFernando Tatis Jr.Michael ConfortoJoey VottoMichael ConfortoMichael ConfortoBryce Harper

We really like the Padres, huh? It's rare when we see one team get two different picks for MVP and there's an argument to be made that Tatis could win that one over Soto and Machado, too. Rookie of the Year could also be a really fun one with some high-profile studs duking it out.

Betting Odds

(All odds via Caesars Sportsbook on March 27)

AL MVP

NL MVP

AL Cy Young

NL Cy Young

AL Rookie of the Year

NL Rookie of the Year

  • Jordan Walker: +250
  • Corbin Carroll: +500
  • Kodai Senga: +1000
  • Miguel Vargas: +1000
  • Ezequiel Tovar: +1200