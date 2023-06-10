The Super Regionals are continue Saturday in the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. Sixteen teams will compete in eight best-of-three Super Regional series this weekend to set to the field for the 2023 College World Series in Omaha. Those matchups include top-seeded Wake Forest facing Alabama, a pair of SEC vs. SEC battles and the tournament's biggest cinderella team, Oral Roberts, facing Oregon.
Here are the Super Regional matchups:
- Wake Forest vs. Alabama
- Texas vs. Stanford
- LSU vs. Kentucky
- Southern Miss vs. Tennessee
- Florida vs. South Carolina
- Duke vs. Virginia
- Oregon vs. Oral Roberts
- Indiana State vs. TCU
There were some surprising eliminations during the regional round as high seeds like Vanderbilt, Clemson and Miami were sent home from the original field of 64.
Below we have everything fans need to know about college baseball's annual tournament, from the format and dates to the bracket and scores. Let's dive in.
NCAA Tournament, College World Series dates
- Regionals: June 2-5
- Super Regionals: June 9-12
- College World Seres start: June 15
- College World Series finals: June 24-26
Super Regionals scores, schedule, TV channel
All games on ESPN and ESPN2 can be live streamed on fubo (try for free).
Friday, June 9
- Duke 5, Virginia 4
- TCU 4, Indiana State 1
- Florida 5, South Carolina 4
- Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8
Saturday, June 10
- Wake Forest vs. Alabama, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Duke vs. Virginia, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- LSU vs. Kentucky, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN
- South Carolina vs. Florida, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- Southern Miss vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- Stanford vs. Texas, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- TCU vs. Indiana State, 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Regionals scores
Winston-Salem Regional
Hosted by No. 1 national seed Wake Forest.
- June 2: Wake Forest 12, George Mason 0
- June 2: Maryland 7, Northeastern 2
- June 3: George Mason 11, Northeastern 3
- June 3: Wake Forest 21, Maryland 6
- June 4: George Mason 11, Maryland 10
- June 4: Wake Forest 15, George Mason 1 (Wake Forest advances)
Gainesville Regional
Hosted by No. 2 national seed Florida.
- June 2: Florida 3, Florida A&M 0
- June 2: Texas Tech 3, UConn 2
- June 3: UConn 9, Florida A&M 6
- June 3: Texas Tech 5, Florida 4
- June 4: Florida 8, UConn 2
- June 4: Florida 7, Texas Tech 1
- June 5: Florida 6, Texas Tech 0 (Florida advances)
Fayetteville Regional
Hosted by No. 3 national seed Arkansas.
- June 2: Arkansas 13, Santa Clara 6
- June 2: TCU 12, Arizona 4
- June 3: Santa Clara 9, Arizona 3
- June 4: TCU 20, Arkansas 5
- June 4: Arkansas 6, Santa Clara 4
- June 5: TCU 12, Arkansas 4 (TCU advances)
Clemson Regional
Hosted by No. 4 national seed Clemson.
- June 2: Clemson 12, Lipscomb 5
- June 2: Tennessee 8, Charlotte 1
- June 3: Charlotte 9, Lipscomb 2
- June 3: Tennessee 6, Clemson 5 (F/14)
- June 4: Charlotte 3, Clemson 2
- June 4; Tennessee 9, Charlotte 2 (Tennessee advances)
Baton Rouge Regional
Hosted by No. 5 national seed LSU.
- June 2: LSU 7, Tulane 2
- June 2: Oregon State 18, Sam Houston State 2
- June 4: Sam Houston State 10, Tulane 2
- June 4: LSU 6, Oregon State 5
- June 4: Oregon State 3, Sam Houston State 1
- June 5: LSU 13, Oregon State 7 (LSU advances)
Nashville Regional
Hosted by No. 6 national seed Vanderbilt.
- June 2: Vanderbilt 12, Eastern Illinois 2
- June 2: Oregon 5, Xavier 4
- June 3: Xavier 7, Eastern Illinois 0
- June 3: Oregon 8, Vanderbilt 7
- June 4: Xavier 2, Vanderbilt 1
- June 4: Oregon 11, Xavier 2 (Oregon advances)
Charlottesville Regional
Hosted by No. 7 national seed Virginia.
- June 2: Virginia 15, Army West Point 1
- June 2: East Carolina 14, Oklahoma 5
- June 3: Oklahoma 10, Army West Point 1
- June 3: Virginia 2, East Carolina 1
- June 4: East Carolina 8, Oklahoma 5
- June 4: Virginia 8, East Carolina 3 (Virginia advances)
Stanford Regional
Hosted by No. 8 national seed Stanford.
- June 2: Stanford 13, San Jose State 2
- June 2: Texas A&M 12, Cal State Fullerton 7
- June 3: Cal State Fullerton 9, San Jose State 5
- June 3: Texas A&M 8, Stanford 5
- June 4: Stanford 6, Cal State Fullerton 5
- June 4: Stanford 13, Texas A&M 5
- June 5: Stanford 7, Texas A&M 1 (Stanford advances)
Coral Gables Regional
Hosted by No. 9 national seed Miami.
- June 2: Miami 9, Maine 1
- June 2: Texas 4, Louisiana 2
- June 3: Louisiana 19, Maine 10
- June 3: Texas 4, Miami 1
- June 4: Miami 8, Louisiana 5
- June 4: Texas 10, Miami 6 (Texas advances)
Conway Regional
Hosted by No. 10 national seed Coastal Carolina.
- June 2: Rider 11, Coastal Carolina 10
- June 2: Duke 12, UNC Wilmington 3
- June 3: Coastal Carolina 12, UNC Wilmington 2
- June 3: Duke 2, Rider 1
- June 4: Coastal Carolina 13, Rider 5
- June 4: Coastal Carolina 8, Duke 6
- June 5: Duke 12, Coastal Carolina 3 (Duke advances)
Stillwater Regional
Hosted by No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State.
- June 2: Oral Roberts 6, Oklahoma State 4
- June 2: Washington 9, Dallas Baptist 5
- June 3: Dallas Baptist 18, Oklahoma State 4
- June 3: Oral Roberts 15, Washington 12
- June 4: Dallas Baptist 9, Washington 1
- June 4: Oral Roberts 6, Dallas Baptist 5 (Oral Roberts advances)
Lexington Regional
Hosted by No. 12 national seed Kentucky.
- June 2: Kentucky 4, Ball State 0
- June 2: Indiana 12, West Virginia 6
- June 3: West Virginia 13, Ball State 5
- June 3: Indiana 5, Kentucky 3
- June 4: Kentucky 10, West Virginia 0
- June 4: Kentucky 16, Indiana 6
- June 5: Kentucky 4, Indiana 2 (Kentucky advances)
Auburn Regional
Hosted by No. 13 national seed Auburn.
- June 2: Penn 6, Auburn 3 (F/11)
- June 2: Samford 4, Southern Miss 2 (F/10)
- June 3: Southern Miss 7, Auburn 2
- June 3: Penn 5, Samford 4
- June 4: Southern Miss 9, Samford 4
- June 4: Southern Miss 11, Penn 2
- June 5: Southern Miss 11, Penn 7 (Southern Miss advances)
Terre Haute Regional
Hosted by No. 14 national seed Indiana State.
- June 2: Indiana State 6, Wright State 5
- June 2: Iowa 5, North Carolina 4
- June 3: North Carolina 5, Wright State 0
- June 3: Indiana State 7, Iowa 4
- June 4: Iowa 6, North Carolina 5 (F/13)
- June 4: Indiana State 11, Iowa 8 (Indiana State advances)
Columbia Regional
Hosted by No. 15 national seed South Carolina.
- June 2: South Carolina 19, Central Connecticut State 1
- June 2: NC State 5, Campbell 1
- June 3: Campbell 10, Central Connecticut State 5
- June 3: South Carolina 6, NC State 3
- June 4: Campbell 11, NC State 1
- June 4: South Carolina 16, Campbell 7 (South Carolina advances)
Tuscaloosa Regional
Hosted by No. 16 national seed Alabama.
- June 2: Alabama 4, Nicholls 3
- June 2: Troy 11, Boston College 10
- June 3: Boston College 14, Nicholls 6
- June 3: Alabama 11, Troy 8
- June 4: Boston College 4, Troy 1
- June 4: Alabama 8, Boston College 0 (Alabama advances)
College baseball bracket, notes
Here's a link to NCAA.com's full bracket, which includes region vs. region pairings for the super regionals. Now for some quick hit takeaways on the 64-team field:
- There will be no repeat this year, as reigning national champion Ole Miss (25-29) did not receive a bid. No team has repeated as national champions at the Division I level since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.
- Florida State (23-31) finished with a losing record for the first time ever and missed the postseason for the first time since 1977. Their 44 straight tournament appearances are a record.
- Listed alphabetically, the last four teams in were Arizona, Louisiana, Oklahoma State, and Troy. The first four teams out were Arizona State, Kansas State, Kent State, and UC Irvine.
- The SEC hosted a record eight regionals. The state of South Carolina hosted three regionals while, for the first time since 2013, the state of Texas did not host a regional.
NCAA Baseball Tournament format
- The first round of play is known as the regional and it's a round-robin, double-elimination format. Each of the 16 No. 1 seeds hosts its respective four-team regional, when possible. Each of the 16 regionals is seeded one through four. In each region, No. 1 faces No. 4, and No. 2 faces No. 3 on the first day of action. The winners of those two games then play each other, while the losers play an elimination game.
- The winner of each regional advances to the super regional. The super regional, which includes a total of 16 teams, is a best-of-three series format.
- The winners of the super regionals -- eight teams in all -- advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
- The College World Series is a double-elimination format until the final two teams are left standing. At that point, the slates are wiped clean and it's a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.