Major League Baseball on Thursday announced the finalists for the 2023 Silver Slugger awards. The Silver Slugger is awarded to the player deemed to be the top hitter at each position in each league. At this first checkpoint, three finalists are announced at each position.

The finalists and winners are determined by a polling of major-league managers and coaches. Here's how the league describes the selection process:

"Each team receives four (4) votes; the manager and three coaches of their choice. Votes are based on a combination of offensive statistics including OPS, OPS+, Home Runs, RBI, Batting Average, Total Bases and Runs as well as the managers' and coaches' general impressions of a player's overall offensive value."

And now for the finalists at each position.

American League

1B: Triston Casas, Red Sox; Yandy Díaz, Rays; Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers; Spencer Torkelson, Tigers

2B: Brandon Drury, Angels; Marcus Semien, Rangers; Gleyber Torres, Yankees

3B: Alex Bregman, Astros; Rafael Devers, Red Sox; Isaac Paredes, Rays; José Ramírez, Guardians

SS: J.P. Crawford, Mariners; Corey Seager, Rangers; Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

OF: Randy Arozarena, Rays; Adolis García, Rangers; Aaron Judge, Yankees; Luis Robert Jr., White Sox; Julio Rodríguez, Mariners;

Anthony Santander, Orioles; Kyle Tucker, Astros

C: Salvador Perez, Royals; Cal Raleigh, Mariners; Adley Rutschman, Orioles

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros; Shohei Ohtani, Angels

UT: Brandon Drury, Angels; Gunnar Henderson, Orioles; Isaac Paredes, Rays; Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays

National League

1B: Pete Alonso, Mets; Freddie Freeman, Dodgers; Matt Olson, Braves

2B: Ozzie Albies, Braves; Luis Arraez, Marlins; Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

3B: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals; Manny Machado, Padres; Max Muncy, Dodgers; Austin Riley, Braves

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Padres; Francisco Lindor, Mets; Dansby Swanson, Cubs; Trea Turner, Phillies

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves; Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Cody Bellinger, Cubs; Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks; Kyle Schwarber, Phillies; Juan Soto, Padres; Seiya Suzuki, Cubs

C: William Contreras, Brewers; Sean Murphy, Braves; J.T. Realmuto, Phillies; Will Smith, Dodgers

DH: Bryce Harper, Phillies; J.D. Martinez, Dodgers; Marcell Ozuna, Braves; Jorge Soler, Marlins

UT: Cody Bellinger, Cubs; Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Ha-Seong Kim, Padres; Spencer Steer, Reds

The winners of the awards for 2023 will be announced on MLB Network beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 9.