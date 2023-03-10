The 2023 World Baseball Classic has officially begun with pool play getting underway in Taichung, Taiwan and Tokyo, Japan on Friday. As the latest installment of the World Baseball Classic took center stage, baseball fans were certainly excited as they produced quite an electric atmosphere at both venues to begin the tournament.

In one of Friday's more anticipated matchups, Japan took on Korea. Japan got the better of Korea in a dominant 13-4 win as Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani led the way going 2-for-3 with a double.

After going down 2-0, Japan quickly answered with a four-run third inning that was highlighted by RBI singles from St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar and Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Japan eventually pulled away with a five-run sixth inning to really clinch the victory.

Following the game, Japanese fans showed their appreciation for Nootbaar and his team's efforts.

Chinese Taipei and Italy also did battle on Friday and produced quite a thrilling affair. The two teams traded runs throughout the opening five innings, which included four lead changes. Italy even took a 7-5 lead in the sixth inning.

However, Chinese Taipei was able to take control of the contest when Red Sox infielder Yu Chang connected on a game-tying two-run home run in the sixth inning. Chinese Taipei also received an RBI single from Kuo-Chen Fan in the seventh inning. In the eighth inning, former Cleveland Guardians prospect Kungkuan Giljegiljaw blasted a three-home run to give Chinese Taipei an even larger advantage.

The home crowd at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium was in an absolute frenzy following Giljegiljaw's massive home run.

Both crowds were extraordinarily loud and fans were pumped about what they were witnessing. It'll be interesting to see if this type of atmosphere holds up throughout the remainder of pool play in the World Baseball Classic at other venues.