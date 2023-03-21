The champion of the 2023 World Baseball Classic will be crowned when the United States and Japan square off in the World Baseball Classic title game on Tuesday at loanDepot park in Miami. The Americans advanced to the final after blowing out Cuba, 14-2, in a semifinal on Sunday. Team USA got two homers from Trea Turner in the victory. Meanwhile, the Japanese scored six runs in the final three innings, including two in the bottom of the ninth, to rally for a 6-5 victory over Mexico in the second semifinal on Monday.

USA vs. Japan money line: USA -135, Japan +115

USA vs. Japan over/under: 9.5 runs

USA vs. Japan run line: USA -1.5 (+122)

USA: Trea Turner has set an American record with four homers in the WBC.

JPN: The team is averaging 8.8 runs per game.

Why USA can win

The deep American lineup is on a roll. Over the last two games, Team USA has scored 23 runs on 29 hits with a .439 batting average. The Phillies' Trea Turner is particularly hot, going 4-for-8 with eight RBI and three runs scored. He already has set the American record for most home runs in a WBC, with four.

In addition, all of Team USA's top relievers will be available on Tuesday. Starters Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas covered a combined eight innings in the blowout win on Sunday, giving the team's high leverage relievers, such as closer Ryan Pressly of the Astros, plenty of rest.

Why Japan can win

Shohei Ohtani is swinging a hot bat. The two-way star and former American League MVP has a .450 batting average during the World Baseball Classic. In Monday's win over Mexico, he went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs and ignited Japan's ninth inning rally with a leadoff double.

In addition, the Japanese face a starter, Merrill Kelly, who is unproven in this type of situation. The 34-year-old starter for the Diamondbacks has never pitched in a postseason game. In his lone start during the World Baseball Classic, he allowed two runs over three innings against Colombia.

