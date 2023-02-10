The rosters for the 2023 World Baseball Classic were revealed on Thursday night as part of a two-hour broadcast on MLB Network. The WBC, taking place for the first time since 2017 because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, is scheduled to begin on March 8. This will mark the first time in the tournament's history that the field will include 20 teams instead of 16.

The United States' roster features ample starpower. Outfielder Mike Trout, arguably the best player in the world, will be making his first appearance in a WBC tournament. Trout will be joined by fellow outfielder Mookie Betts, first basemen Paul Goldschmidt and Pete Alonso, and catcher J.T. Realmuto, among others. Here's a look at the entire position player side of the roster, along with their accompanying Major League Baseball team designations:

Team U.S.A.'s pitching staff isn't quite as loaded. Nevertheless, the Americans will be led by veterans Clayton Kershaw, Adam Wainwright, and Lance Lynn. Here's a complete look at the arms who will be available for manager Mark DeRosa:

Team U.S.A. will be part of Pool C, a group that will begin play on March 11. The Americans will be jockeying with the teams from Canada, Colombia, Great Britain, and Mexico to advance.

You can find the full rosters elsewhere. Here's a sampling of 10 other notable players who will be partaking in the WBC for other countries (the players are presented in alphabetical order):

The top two teams in each pool (there are four total, each consisting of five teams) will advance to a single-elimination stage.