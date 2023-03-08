The 2023 World Baseball Classic is back. The event returned for the first time in six years on Tuesday night (well, technically Wednesday morning) as the Netherlands beat Cuba in the opener before Panama ran away from Chinese Taipei. Action continues with Japan and Shohei Ohtani facing China on Thursday. Over the next several weeks, the United States, Dominican Republic, Japan, Puerto Rico and more will compete for the title. Team USA, defending the title after winning the event for the first time in 2017, will open play Saturday night in Arizona.
This version was originally supposed to be played in 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Action gets started on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan will take place at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there will be a total of 47 games. The championship game is set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.
Plenty of MLB stars are taking part in the event, including Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Francisco Lindor, Mike Trout and Trea Turner. Full team rosters can be viewed here, and here's a primer on the event from CBS Sports' Mike Axisa. Here are Matt Snyder's power rankings for the tournament.
Below, fans can find the full list of 2023 World Baseball Classic teams, as well as the entire schedule and odds.
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule
(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Korea vs. Australia, 10 p.m., FS1
- Netherlands vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS2
Thursday, March 9
- Japan vs. China, 5 a.m., FS1
- Cuba vs. Italy, 6 a.m., Tubi
- China vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., Tubi
- Panama vs. Cuba, 11:30 p.m., FS1
Friday, March 10
- Japan vs. Korea, 5 a.m., FS1
- Chinese Taipei vs. Italy, 6 a.m., Tubi
- Australia vs. China, 10 p.m., FS2
- Italy vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 11
- Japan vs. Czech Republic, 5 a.m., FS1
- Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m., FS2
- Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
- Mexico vs. Colombia, 2:30 p.m., Fox
- Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m., FS1
- United States vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m., Fox
- Korea vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., FS1
- Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 11 p.m., FS2
Sunday, March 12
- Australia vs. Japan, 6 a.m., FS1
- Italy vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m., FS2
- Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
- Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m., FS1
- Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m., FS1
- United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1
- Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m., FS2
Monday, March 13
- China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2
- Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2
- Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2
- Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1
- United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2
- Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1
Wednesday, March 15
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
- Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2
- Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1
Thursday, March 16
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Friday, March 17
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 18
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1
2023 World Baseball Classic scores
Tuesday, March 7
- Netherlands 4, Cuba 2
2023 World Baseball Classic teams
Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)
- Chinese Taipei
- Cuba
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Panama
Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)
- Australia
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Czech Republic
Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)
- Canada
- Colombia
- Great Britain
- Mexico
- United States
Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)
- Dominican Republic
- Israel
- Nicaragua
- Puerto Rico
- Venezuela
2023 World Baseball Classic odds
(via Caesars Sportsbook as of Feb. 23)
- Dominican Republic: +200
- United States: +250
- Japan: +280
- Puerto Rico: +650
- Venezuela: +1000
- Korea: +1200
- Cuba: +1600
- Mexico: +1800
- Canada: +3500
- Netherlands: +4000
- Chinese Taipei: +4000
- Panama: +6000
- Israel: +10000
- Great Britain: +10000
- Australia: +10000
- Colombia: +10000
- Italy: +15000
- Nicaragua: +15000
- China: +25000
- Czech Republic: +30000