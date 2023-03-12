The 2023 World Baseball Classic is back. Team USA started its title defense on Saturday night with a Kyle Schwarber-powered victory over Great Britain. The U.S. is back in action Sunday night against Mexico in Phoenix. Elsewhere, Japan and Shohei Ohtani are on their way to the quarterfinals with a perfect 4-0 finish in pool play. Cuba and Italy are also advancing thanks to a crazy tiebreaker in Pool A. In Pool D, Venezuela pulled off a big win over tournament favorites Dominican Republic on Saturday. Action continues with a jam-packed schedule on Sunday.

This version of the WBC was originally supposed to be played in 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Action got started on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan took place at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there will be a total of 47 games. The championship game is set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

Plenty of MLB stars are taking part in the event, including Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Francisco Lindor, Mike Trout and Trea Turner. Full team rosters can be viewed here, and here's a primer on the event from CBS Sports' Mike Axisa. Here are Matt Snyder's power rankings for the tournament.

Below, fans can find the full list of 2023 World Baseball Classic teams, as well as the entire schedule and odds.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

(All times Eastern)

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m., FS1

Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1

Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m., FS2

Monday, March 13

China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2

Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, March 15

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21

TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4

Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2



Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea, 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

2023 World Baseball Classic teams

Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Panama

Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)

Australia

China

Japan

Korea

Czech Republic

Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)

Canada

Colombia

Great Britain

Mexico

United States

Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

2023 World Baseball Classic odds



2023 World Baseball Classic odds