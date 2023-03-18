The 2023 World Baseball Classic is in the knockout stage, with Team USA's quarterfinal matchup vs. Venezuela on the schedule Saturday night. The United States is trying to become the final team to make the semifinals. Cuba awaits the USA-Venezuela winner, while Japan and Mexico will square off Monday night. Mexico took out Puerto Rico in another WBC upset on Friday night. The championship game is set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.
This version of the WBC was originally supposed to be played in 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Action got started on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan took place at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there will be a total of 47 games.
Below, fans can find the full 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule.
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule
(All times Eastern)
Saturday, March 18
- United States vs. Venezuela (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
- Cuba vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
- Japan vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1
2023 World Baseball Classic scores
Friday, March 17
- Mexico 5, Puerto Rico 4
Thursday, March 16
- Japan 9, Italy 3
Wednesday, March 15
- Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)
- Venezuela 5, Israel 1
- Mexico 10, Canada 3
- Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2
- United States 3, Colombia 2
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 5, Colombia 0
- Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)
- Mexico 2, Great Britain 1
Monday, March 13
- Korea 22, China 2
- Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1
- Great Britain 7, Colombia 5
- Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)
- United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)
Sunday, March 12
- Japan 7, Australia 1
- Italy 7, Netherlands 1
- Israel 3, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 18, Great Britain 8
- Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6
- Mexico 11, United States 5
- Australia 8, Czech Republic 3
Saturday, March 11
- Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2
- Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5
- Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1
- Colombia 5, Mexico 4
- Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1
- United States 6, Great Britain 2
- Korea 7, Czech Republic 3
- Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1
Friday, March 10
- Japan 13, Korea, 4
- Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
- Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)
- Panama 2, Italy 0
Thursday, March 9
- Japan 8, China 1
- Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)
- Czech Republic 8, China 5
- Cuba 13, Panama 4
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Australia 8, Korea 7
- Netherlands 3, Panama 1
Tuesday, March 7
- Netherlands 4, Cuba 2
2023 World Baseball Classic teams
Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)
- Chinese Taipei
- Cuba
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Panama
Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)
- Australia
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Czech Republic
Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)
- Canada
- Colombia
- Great Britain
- Mexico
- United States
Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)
- Dominican Republic
- Israel
- Nicaragua
- Puerto Rico
- Venezuela