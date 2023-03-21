It's down to two teams in the World Baseball Classic. Team USA, led by Mike Trout, will face Japan and Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday night in Miami with the 2023 championship on the line. The United States is looking to repeat as champions after winning in 2017. Japan is going for its third WBC title and first since 2009. Japan ousted Mexico in walk-off fashion on Monday night to reach the title game, while Team USA crushed Cuba in the semifinals on Sunday.

This version of the WBC was originally supposed to be played in 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Action got started on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan took place at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there will be a total of 47 games.

Below, fans can find the full 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, March 21

United States vs. Japan (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Monday, March 20

Japan 6, Mexico 5

Sunday, March 19

United States 14, Cuba 2 (semifinals)

Saturday, March 18

United States 9, Venezuela 7 (semifinals)

Friday, March 17

Mexico 5, Puerto Rico 4 (quarterfinals)

Thursday, March 16

Japan 9, Italy 3 (quarterfinals)

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)

Venezuela 5, Israel 1

Mexico 10, Canada 3

Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2

United States 3, Colombia 2

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)

Mexico 2, Great Britain 1

Monday, March 13

Korea 22, China 2

Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)

United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4

Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2



Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea, 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

2023 World Baseball Classic teams

Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Panama

Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)

Australia

China

Japan

Korea

Czech Republic

Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)

Canada

Colombia

Great Britain

Mexico

United States

Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)