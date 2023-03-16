The 2023 World Baseball Classic is onto the knockout stage, with Team USA and Puerto Rico joining the quarterfinal field. The United States took down Colombia to punch its quarterfinal ticket, while Puerto Rico ousted the favored Dominican Republic (but lost closer Edwin Díaz in the process to a post-game injury). The United States will play Venezuela on Saturday and Mexico faces Puerto Rico on Friday in Miami.

The tournament is now a single-elimination bracket culminating with the final on Tuesday, March 21. Japan and Cuba are already into the semifinals after wins over Italy and Australia, respectively, in Tokyo.

This version of the WBC was originally supposed to be played in 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Action got started on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan took place at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there will be a total of 47 games.

Below, fans can find the full 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, March 16

Japan 9, Italy 3

Friday, March 17

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

United States vs. Venezuela (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

Cuba vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

Japan vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21

TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)

Venezuela 5, Israel 1

Mexico 10, Canada 3

Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2

United States 3, Colombia 2

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)

Mexico 2, Great Britain 1

Monday, March 13

Korea 22, China 2

Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)

United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4

Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2



Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea, 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

2023 World Baseball Classic teams

Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Panama

Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)

Australia

China

Japan

Korea

Czech Republic

Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)

Canada

Colombia

Great Britain

Mexico

United States

Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)