The 2023 World Baseball Classic is underway as 20 teams vie for the international title. Japan and Shohei Ohtani start their WBC journey on Thursday in Tokyo with the Angels two-way superstar serving as his country's starting pitcher in the opener. Team USA, looking to defend its title after winning it all in 2017, will begin WBC play on Saturday against Great Britain in Phoenix.
The field of 20 teams will be narrowed to eight after pool play, with the top two teams in each pool moving onto the quarterfinals. From there, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.
There are a couple of jam-packed days of international baseball ahead, with games starting at different times across the globe. Check out the scores, standings and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.
2023 World Baseball Classic scores
Tuesday, March 7
- Netherlands 4, Cuba 2
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Korea vs. Australia, 10 p.m., FS1
- Netherlands vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS2
2023 World Baseball Classic standings
Pool A
|Team
|W
|L
|Run differential
Panama
1
0
|+7
Netherlands
1
0
|+2
Italy
0
0
|--
Cuba
0
1
|-2
Chinese Taipei
0
1
|-7
Pool B
|Team
|W
|L
|Run differential
Australia
0
0
--
China
0
0
--
Czech Republic
0
0
--
Korea
0
0
--
Japan
0
0
--
Pool C
|Team
|W
|L
|Run differential
Canada
0
0
--
Colombia
0
0
--
Great Britain
0
0
--
Mexico
0
0
--
USA
0
0
--
Pool D
|Team
|W
|L
|Run differential
Dominican Republic
0
0
--
Israel
0
0
--
Nicaragua
0
0
--
Puerto Rico
0
0
--
Venezuela
0
0
--
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule
All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, March 9
- Japan vs. China, 5 a.m., FS1
- Cuba vs. Italy, 6 a.m., Tubi
- China vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., Tubi
- Panama vs. Cuba, 11:30 p.m., FS1
Friday, March 10
- Japan vs. Korea, 5 a.m., FS1
- Chinese Taipei vs. Italy, 6 a.m., Tubi
- Australia vs. China, 10 p.m., FS2
- Italy vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 11
- Japan vs. Czech Republic, 5 a.m., FS1
- Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m., FS2
- Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
- Mexico vs. Colombia, 2:30 p.m., Fox
- Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m., FS1
- United States vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m., Fox
- Korea vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., FS1
- Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 11 p.m., FS2
Sunday, March 12
- Australia vs. Japan, 6 a.m., FS1
- Italy vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m., FS2
- Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
- Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m., FS1
- Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m., FS1
- United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1
- Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m., FS2
Monday, March 13
- China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2
- Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2
- Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2
- Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1
- United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2
- Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1
Wednesday, March 15
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
- Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2
- Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1
Thursday, March 16
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Friday, March 17
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 18
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1