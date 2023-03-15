The 2023 World Baseball Classic is underway with Team USA attempting to secure one of the final quarterfinal spots in the field on Wednesday. Pool play wraps up with three crucial games on the schedule. Team USA can move on to the quarterfinals by beating Colombia in Phoenix. Both Canada-Mexico and Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic -- slated for earlier in the day -- are also win-and-advance scenarios. Five teams have punched their tickets to the quarterfinals so far (Japan, Cuba, Italy, Australia and Venezuela) and knockout round play kicked off Wednesday morning with Cuba ousting Australia.

Once the field is down to eight teams, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

There are a couple of jam-packed days of international baseball ahead, with games starting at different times across the globe. Check out the scores, standings and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS1

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)

Mexico 2, Great Britain 1

Monday, March 13

Korea 22, China 2 (F/5)

Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)

United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)



Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2

Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

2023 World Baseball Classic standings

Pool A

Team W L Cuba (advances to quarterfinals) 2 2 Italy (advances to quarterfinals) 2 2 Netherlands 2 2 Panama 2 2 Chinese Taipei 2 2

Pool B

Team W L Japan (advances to quarterfinals) 4 0 Australia (advances to quarterfinals) 3 1 Korea 2 2 Czech Republic 1 3 China 0 4

Pool C

Team W L United States 2 1 Canada 2 1 Mexico 2 1 Colombia 1 2 Great Britain 1 3

Pool D

Team W L Venezuela (advances to quarterfinals) 3 0 Puerto Rico 2 1 Dominican Republic 2 1 Israel 1 2 Nicaragua 0 4

2023 World Baseball Classic bracket

Major League Baseball/World Baseball Classic

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, March 16

Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

Cuba vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21