The 2023 World Baseball Classic is underway with Team USA attempting to secure one of the final quarterfinal spots in the field on Wednesday. Pool play wraps up with three crucial games on the schedule. Team USA can move on to the quarterfinals by beating Colombia in Phoenix. Both Canada-Mexico and Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic -- slated for earlier in the day -- are also win-and-advance scenarios. Five teams have punched their tickets to the quarterfinals so far (Japan, Cuba, Italy, Australia and Venezuela) and knockout round play kicked off Wednesday morning with Cuba ousting Australia.
Once the field is down to eight teams, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.
There are a couple of jam-packed days of international baseball ahead, with games starting at different times across the globe. Check out the scores, standings and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.
2023 World Baseball Classic scores
Wednesday, March 15
- Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)
- Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2
- Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS1
- Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 5, Colombia 0
- Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)
- Mexico 2, Great Britain 1
Monday, March 13
- Korea 22, China 2 (F/5)
- Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1
- Great Britain 7, Colombia 5
- Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)
- United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)
Sunday, March 12
- Japan 7, Australia 1
- Italy 7, Netherlands 1
- Israel 3, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)
- Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6
- Mexico 11, United States 5
- Australia 8, Czech Republic 3
Saturday, March 11
- Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2
- Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5
- Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1
- Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)
- Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1
- United States 6, Great Britain 2
- Korea 7, Czech Republic 3
- Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1
Friday, March 10
- Japan 13, Korea 4
- Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
- Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)
- Panama 2, Italy 0
Thursday, March 9
- Japan 8, China 1
- Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)
- Czech Republic 8, China 5
- Cuba 13, Panama 4
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Australia 8, Korea 7
- Netherlands 3, Panama 1
Tuesday, March 7
- Netherlands 4, Cuba 2
2023 World Baseball Classic standings
Pool A
|Team
|W
|L
Cuba (advances to quarterfinals)
2
2
Italy (advances to quarterfinals)
2
2
Netherlands
2
2
Panama
2
2
Chinese Taipei
2
2
Pool B
|Team
|W
|L
Japan (advances to quarterfinals)
4
0
Australia (advances to quarterfinals)
3
1
Korea
2
2
Czech Republic
1
3
China
0
4
Pool C
|Team
|W
|L
United States
2
1
Canada
2
1
Mexico
2
1
Colombia
1
2
Great Britain
1
3
Pool D
|Team
|W
|L
Venezuela (advances to quarterfinals)
3
0
Puerto Rico
2
1
Dominican Republic
2
1
Israel
1
2
Nicaragua
0
4
2023 World Baseball Classic bracket
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule
All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV.
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, March 16
- Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Friday, March 17
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 18
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
- Cuba vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1