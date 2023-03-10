The 2023 World Baseball Classic is underway as 20 teams vie for the international title. Japan and Shohei Ohtani are off to a 2-0 start, and a win over the Czech Republic on Saturday would see them advance to the next round. The Netherlands is in the same position ahead of its game against Chinese Taipei. Team USA, looking to defend its title after winning it all in 2017, will begin WBC play on Saturday against Great Britain in Phoenix.

The field of 20 teams will be narrowed to eight after pool play, with the top two teams in each pool moving onto the quarterfinals. From there, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

There are a couple of jam-packed days of international baseball ahead, with games starting at different times across the globe. Check out the scores, standings and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia vs. China, 10 p.m., FS2

Italy vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

2023 World Baseball Classic standings

Pool A

Team W L Netherlands 2 0 Chinese Taipei 1 1 Italy 1 1 Cuba 1 2 Panama 1 2

Pool B

Team W L Japan 2 0 Australia 1 0 Czech Republic 1 0 Korea 0 2 China 0 2

Pool C

Team W L Canada 0 0 Colombia 0 0 Great Britain 0 0 Mexico 0 0 USA 0 0

Pool D

Team W L Dominican Republic 0 0 Israel 0 0 Nicaragua 0 0 Puerto Rico 0 0 Venezuela 0 0

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, March 11

Japan vs. Czech Republic, 5 a.m., FS1

Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m., FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Colombia, 2:30 p.m., Fox

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m., Fox

Korea vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., FS1

Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 11 p.m., FS2

Sunday, March 12

Australia vs. Japan, 6 a.m., FS1

Italy vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m., FS1

Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1

Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m., FS2

Monday, March 13

China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2

Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, March 15

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21