The 2023 World Baseball Classic is underway as 20 teams vie for the international title. Japan and Shohei Ohtani are off to a 2-0 start, and a win over the Czech Republic on Saturday would see them advance to the next round. The Netherlands is in the same position ahead of its game against Chinese Taipei. Team USA, looking to defend its title after winning it all in 2017, will begin WBC play on Saturday against Great Britain in Phoenix. 

The field of 20 teams will be narrowed to eight after pool play, with the top two teams in each pool moving onto the quarterfinals. From there, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

There are a couple of jam-packed days of international baseball ahead, with games starting at different times across the globe. Check out the scores, standings and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Friday, March 10

  • Japan 13, Korea 4
  • Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
  • Australia vs. China, 10 p.m., FS2
  • Italy vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 9

  • Japan 8, China 1
  • Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)
  • Czech Republic 8, China 5 
  • Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

  • Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
  • Australia 8, Korea 7
  • Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

  • Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

2023 World Baseball Classic standings

Pool A

TeamWL

Netherlands

2

0

Chinese Taipei

1

1

Italy

1

1

Cuba

1

2

Panama

1

2

Pool B

TeamWL

Japan

2

0

Australia

1

0

Czech Republic

1

0

Korea

0

2

China

0

2

Pool C

TeamWL

Canada

0

0

Colombia

0

0

Great Britain

0

0

Mexico

0

0

USA

0

0

Pool D

TeamWL

Dominican Republic

0

0

Israel

0

0

Nicaragua

0

0

Puerto Rico

0

0

Venezuela

0

0

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, March 11

  • Japan vs. Czech Republic, 5 a.m., FS1
  • Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m., FS2
  • Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
  • Mexico vs. Colombia, 2:30 p.m., Fox
  • Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m., FS1
  • United States vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m., Fox
  • Korea vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., FS1
  • Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 11 p.m., FS2

Sunday, March 12

  • Australia vs. Japan, 6 a.m., FS1
  • Italy vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m., FS2
  • Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
  • Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m., FS1
  • Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m., FS1
  • United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1
  • Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m., FS2

Monday, March 13

  • China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2
  • Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2
  • Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2
  • Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1
  • United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 14

  • Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
  • Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2
  • Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2
  • Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, March 15

  • TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
  • Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2
  • Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2
  • Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2
  • Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

  • TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

  • TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

  • TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

  • TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

  • TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21

  • TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1