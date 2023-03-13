The 2023 World Baseball Classic is underway with teams playing for the international title. Team USA suffered its first loss of the competition Sunday night with a lopsided loss to Mexico. The Americans now face Canada on Monday in a crucial contest. Venezuela, meanwhile, is off to a great start in Pool D, taking down the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, two tournament favorites, in their opening games.

Four teams have punched their tickets to the quarterfinals: Japan, Cuba, Italy and Australia. Quarterfinal action begins Wednesday with Cuba vs. Australia.

The field of 20 teams will be narrowed to eight after pool play, with the top two teams in each pool moving onto the quarterfinals. From there, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

There are a couple of jam-packed days of international baseball ahead, with games starting at different times across the globe. Check out the scores, standings and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Monday, March 13

China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2

Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)



Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2

Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

2023 World Baseball Classic standings

Pool A

Team W L Cuba 2 2 Italy 2 2 Netherlands 2 2 Panama 2 2 Chinese Taipei 2 2

Pool B

Team W L Japan 4 0 Australia 3 1 Korea 1 2 Czech Republic 1 3 China 0 3

Pool C

Team W L Colombia 1 0 Canada 1 0 Mexico 1 1 United States 1 1 Great Britain 0 2

Pool D

Team W L Venezuela 2 0 Israel 1 0 Puerto Rico 1 1 Dominican Republic 0 1 Nicaragua 0 2

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba vs. Australia (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21