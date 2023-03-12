The 2023 World Baseball Classic is underway as 20 teams vie for the international title. Three teams have punched their tickets to the quarterfinals so far: Japan, Cuba and Italy. Team USA, meanwhile, got its tournament started Saturday night with a win over Great Britain. The Americans are back on the field Sunday night against Mexico.
All four five-team pools have started round-robin play, and Pool A wrapped up Sunday with a five-team tie as every squad went 2-2. Cuba and Italy get to advance to the quarterfinals thanks to a complicated math equation (more on that here).
The field of 20 teams will be narrowed to eight after pool play, with the top two teams in each pool moving onto the quarterfinals. From there, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.
There are a couple of jam-packed days of international baseball ahead, with games starting at different times across the globe. Check out the scores, standings and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.
2023 World Baseball Classic scores
Sunday, March 12
- Japan 7, Australia 1
- Italy 7, Netherlands 1
- Israel 3, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)
- Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m., FS1
- United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1
- Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m., FS2
Saturday, March 11
- Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2
- Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5
- Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1
- Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)
- Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1
- United States 6, Great Britain 2
- Korea 7, Czech Republic 3
- Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1
Friday, March 10
- Japan 13, Korea 4
- Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
- Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)
- Panama 2, Italy 0
Thursday, March 9
- Japan 8, China 1
- Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)
- Czech Republic 8, China 5
- Cuba 13, Panama 4
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Australia 8, Korea 7
- Netherlands 3, Panama 1
Tuesday, March 7
- Netherlands 4, Cuba 2
2023 World Baseball Classic standings
Pool A
|Team
|W
|L
Cuba
2
2
Italy
2
2
Netherlands
2
2
Panama
2
2
Chinese Taipei
2
2
Pool B
|Team
|W
|L
Japan
4
0
Australia
2
1
Korea
1
2
Czech Republic
1
2
China
0
3
Pool C
|Team
|W
|L
Colombia
1
0
USA
1
0
Canada
1
0
Mexico
0
1
Great Britain
0
2
Pool D
|Team
|W
|L
Puerto Rico
1
0
Venezuela
1
0
Israel
1
0
Dominican Republic
0
1
Nicaragua
0
2
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule
All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
(All times Eastern)
Monday, March 13
- China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2
- Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2
- Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2
- Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1
- United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2
- Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1
Wednesday, March 15
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
- Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2
- Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1
Thursday, March 16
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Friday, March 17
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 18
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1