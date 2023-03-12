The 2023 World Baseball Classic is underway as 20 teams vie for the international title. Three teams have punched their tickets to the quarterfinals so far: Japan, Cuba and Italy. Team USA, meanwhile, got its tournament started Saturday night with a win over Great Britain. The Americans are back on the field Sunday night against Mexico.

All four five-team pools have started round-robin play, and Pool A wrapped up Sunday with a five-team tie as every squad went 2-2. Cuba and Italy get to advance to the quarterfinals thanks to a complicated math equation (more on that here).

The field of 20 teams will be narrowed to eight after pool play, with the top two teams in each pool moving onto the quarterfinals. From there, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

There are a couple of jam-packed days of international baseball ahead, with games starting at different times across the globe. Check out the scores, standings and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)

Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1

Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m., FS2

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)



Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2

Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

2023 World Baseball Classic standings

Pool A

Team W L Cuba 2 2 Italy 2 2 Netherlands 2 2 Panama 2 2 Chinese Taipei 2 2

Pool B

Team W L Japan 4 0 Australia 2 1 Korea 1 2 Czech Republic 1 2 China 0 3

Pool C

Team W L Colombia 1 0 USA 1 0 Canada 1 0 Mexico 0 1 Great Britain 0 2

Pool D

Team W L Puerto Rico 1 0 Venezuela 1 0 Israel 1 0 Dominican Republic 0 1 Nicaragua 0 2

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

(All times Eastern)

Monday, March 13

China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2

Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, March 15

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21