Japan captured the 2023 World Baseball Classic championship on Tuesday night, taking down Team USA in a thriller. Shohei Ohtani closed the game on the mound, getting Mookie Betts to ground into a double play before striking out Mike Trout to win the title. It's the third WBC championship for Japan and the country's first since 2009.
This version of the WBC was originally supposed to be played in 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Action got started on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan took place at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there were a total of 47 games.
Below, fans can find the full list of 2023 World Baseball Classic results.
2023 World Baseball Classic scores
Tuesday, March 21
- Japan 3, United States 2 (championship)
Monday, March 20
- Japan 6, Mexico 5 (semifinals)
Sunday, March 19
- United States 14, Cuba 2 (semifinals)
Saturday, March 18
- United States 9, Venezuela 7 (semifinals)
Friday, March 17
- Mexico 5, Puerto Rico 4 (quarterfinals)
Thursday, March 16
- Japan 9, Italy 3 (quarterfinals)
Wednesday, March 15
- Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)
- Venezuela 5, Israel 1
- Mexico 10, Canada 3
- Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2
- United States 3, Colombia 2
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 5, Colombia 0
- Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)
- Mexico 2, Great Britain 1
Monday, March 13
- Korea 22, China 2
- Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1
- Great Britain 7, Colombia 5
- Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)
- United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)
Sunday, March 12
- Japan 7, Australia 1
- Italy 7, Netherlands 1
- Israel 3, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 18, Great Britain 8
- Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6
- Mexico 11, United States 5
- Australia 8, Czech Republic 3
Saturday, March 11
- Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2
- Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5
- Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1
- Colombia 5, Mexico 4
- Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1
- United States 6, Great Britain 2
- Korea 7, Czech Republic 3
- Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1
Friday, March 10
- Japan 13, Korea, 4
- Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
- Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)
- Panama 2, Italy 0
Thursday, March 9
- Japan 8, China 1
- Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)
- Czech Republic 8, China 5
- Cuba 13, Panama 4
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Australia 8, Korea 7
- Netherlands 3, Panama 1
Tuesday, March 7
- Netherlands 4, Cuba 2
2023 World Baseball Classic teams
Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)
- Chinese Taipei
- Cuba
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Panama
Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)
- Australia
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Czech Republic
Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)
- Canada
- Colombia
- Great Britain
- Mexico
- United States
Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)
- Dominican Republic
- Israel
- Nicaragua
- Puerto Rico
- Venezuela