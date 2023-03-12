As of Saturday, the 2023 World Baseball Classic is fully underway. All four pools and all 20 teams are now in action. The first round features four five-team pools and each team plays every other team in its pool once. The teams with the two best records in each pool advance to the quarterfinals and what is essentially a single-elimination eight-team tournament. Here is the full WBC schedule and here is everything you need to know about this year's event.

Here are our takeaways from USA's win over Great Britain and here's everything you need to know about the rest of Saturday's and early Sunday morning's WBC action.

Final scores

Advanced to quarterfinals

Japan

Santander, Peralta help Venezuela stun Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic came into the WBC hailed as maybe the most talented team the event has ever seen, and it didn't take long for the baseball gods to remind everyone anything can happen in this sport. Venezuela pulled off the upset Saturday. It is their first ever win over the Dominican Republic in the WBC (previously 0-5).

Martín Pérez out-pitched reigning Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara and five Venezuelan pitchers held the high-powered Dominican lineup to one run on six hits. They struck out 15. Anthony Santander and David Peralta were the heroes on offense. Santander hit a game-tying solo homer and Peralta drove in three runs, including the go-ahead two-run, two-strike, two-out single against Alcantara.

Venezuela's 7-8-9 hitters did most of the damage: Santander, Eugenio Suárez, and Peralta went a combined 5 for 10 with a double, a triple, a homer, and 5 RBI. Juan Soto and Jeimer Candelario each had two of the Dominican Republic's six hits. Astros righty Luis Garcia did hero's work out of the bullpen for Venezuela. He struck out seven in three scoreless and hitless innings.

Venezuela is 1-0 and in the driver's seat in Pool D. They next play Puerto Rico on Sunday night. The Dominican Republic is 0-1 and not yet in danger of being eliminated, but they are facing an uphill climb. Their next game is Monday afternoon against Nicaragua.

Colombia upsets Mexico in extra innings

There have been upsets abound in the early days of the WBC and, for my money, Colombia vs. Mexico was the most entertaining game thus far. Colombia raced to 3-1 lead in the fifth inning, but Randy Arozarena tied it with a two-run homer. Then, after Colombia took a 4-3 lead in the seventh, Alex Verdugo tied it with a ground-ball single.

The extra-innings tiebreaker rule is in effect in the WBC (always has been) and Colombia scored the game-winning run in the top of the 10th when shortstop Luis Urías muffed a potential inning-ending humpback liner. Guillermo Zuñiga, currently a Cardinals minor leaguer, overwhelming Mexico with a fastball that touched 102 mph to close the game out. He was electric.

First baseman Reynaldo Rodriguez, who plies his trade in the Mexican League, led the way for Colombia with a two-run home run against Julio Urías. He had an RBI single later in the game. Arozarena went 2 for 4 with a double and a home run, and was intentionally walked with two outs and the winning run at second base in the bottom of the ninth.

Colombia is 1-0 in the WBC and will play Great Britain on Monday. They would put themselves in good position to advance with a win. Mexico is 0-1 and their next game is a highly anticipated matchup with USA on Sunday night. A sellout crowd is expected at Chase Field.

Japan, Korea, Puerto Rico win blowouts

On paper Japan, Korea, and Puerto Rico were heavy favorites in their games against Australia, the Czech Republic, and Nicaragua, respectively, and the games went as expected. The favorites won all three games with relative ease. Japan went a perfect 4-0 in pool play and outscored their opponents 38-8 in the four games. The singular Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer Sunday.

Nicaragua hung tied with Puerto Rico until the fifth inning, when Puerto Rico used a parade of singles to put a five-spot on the board and take control of the game. Korea jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning of a must-win game and nursed the lead the rest of the way.

Japan has advanced to the quarterfinals, which begin Tuesday. Their opponent is still TBD. Korea is 1-2 and, to have any chance to advance, they must beat China on Monday while Australia loses to the Czech Republic. Puerto Rico is 1-0.