The 2023 World Baseball Classic is onto the knockout stage as Team USA became the last team in the quarterfinal field on Wednesday night. The Americans beat Colombia to finish second in Pool C, and a date with Venezuela in the quarterfinals awaits. Puerto Rico was also a big winner on Wednesday night, but the team's ousting of the Dominican Republic came with a cost, as closer Edwin Díaz hurt his knee during the on-field celebration. Japan, Cuba, Italy, Australia, Venezuela and Mexico round out the quarterfinal field, and knockout round play kicked off Wednesday morning with Cuba ousting Australia.
With the field down to eight teams, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.
Check out the scores, standings and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.
2023 World Baseball Classic scores
Thursday, March 16
- Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Wednesday, March 15
- Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)
- Venezuela 5, Israel 1
- Mexico 10, Canada 3
- Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2
- United States 3, Colombia 2
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 5, Colombia 0
- Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)
- Mexico 2, Great Britain 1
Monday, March 13
- Korea 22, China 2 (F/5)
- Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1
- Great Britain 7, Colombia 5
- Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)
- United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)
Sunday, March 12
- Japan 7, Australia 1
- Italy 7, Netherlands 1
- Israel 3, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)
- Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6
- Mexico 11, United States 5
- Australia 8, Czech Republic 3
Saturday, March 11
- Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2
- Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5
- Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1
- Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)
- Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1
- United States 6, Great Britain 2
- Korea 7, Czech Republic 3
- Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1
Friday, March 10
- Japan 13, Korea 4
- Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
- Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)
- Panama 2, Italy 0
Thursday, March 9
- Japan 8, China 1
- Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)
- Czech Republic 8, China 5
- Cuba 13, Panama 4
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Australia 8, Korea 7
- Netherlands 3, Panama 1
Tuesday, March 7
- Netherlands 4, Cuba 2
2023 World Baseball Classic standings
Pool A
|Team
|W
|L
Cuba (advances to quarterfinals)
2
2
Italy (advances to quarterfinals)
2
2
Netherlands
2
2
Panama
2
2
Chinese Taipei
2
2
Pool B
|Team
|W
|L
Japan (advances to quarterfinals)
4
0
Australia (advances to quarterfinals)
3
1
Korea
2
2
Czech Republic
1
3
China
0
4
Pool C
|Team
|W
|L
Mexico
3
1
United States
3
1
Canada
2
2
Colombia
1
3
Great Britain
1
3
Pool D
|Team
|W
|L
Venezuela (advances to quarterfinals)
4
0
Puerto Rico
3
1
Dominican Republic
2
2
Israel
1
3
Nicaragua
0
4
2023 World Baseball Classic bracket
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule
All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
(All times Eastern)
Friday, March 17
- Puerto Rico vs. Mexico (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 18
- United States vs. Venezuela (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1