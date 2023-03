The 2023 World Baseball Classic is into the semifinals, and the United States is part of the competition's final four thanks to Trea Turner's late-game heroics. The Phillies shortstop hit a game-winning grand slam to lift Team USA over Venezuela on Saturday night. Team USA will square off against Cuba in the semifinals on Sunday night in Miami. Japan and Mexico will meet in the World Baseball Classic's other semifinal on Monday before Tuesday's title game at loanDepot Park.

Check out the bracket, scores and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.

2023 World Baseball Classic bracket

Major League Baseball/World Baseball Classic

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Sunday, March 19

United States vs. Cuba (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

United States 9, Venezuela 7

Friday, March 17

Mexico 5, Puerto Rico 4

Thursday, March 16

Japan 9, Italy 3

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)

Venezuela 5, Israel 1

Mexico 10, Canada 3

Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2

United States 3, Colombia 2

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)

Mexico 2, Great Britain 1

Monday, March 13

Korea 22, China 2 (F/5)

Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)

United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)



Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2

Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

(All times Eastern)

Monday, March 20

Japan vs. Mexico (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21

TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1

World Baseball Classic pool play standings

Pool A

Team W L Cuba (advances to quarterfinals) 2 2 Italy (advances to quarterfinals) 2 2 Netherlands 2 2 Panama 2 2 Chinese Taipei 2 2

Pool B

Team W L Japan (advances to quarterfinals) 4 0 Australia (advances to quarterfinals) 3 1 Korea 2 2 Czech Republic 1 3 China 0 4

Pool C

Team W L Mexico (advances to quarterfinals) 3 1 United States (advances to quarterfinals) 3 1 Canada 2 2 Colombia 1 3 Great Britain 1 3

Pool D