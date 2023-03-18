The 2023 World Baseball Classic is onto the knockout stage. The quarterfinals wrap up this weekend as the United States squares off with Venezuela in Miami. Japan, Cuba and Mexico await the winners in the semifinals. The Americans beat Colombia to finish second in Pool C on Wednesday night, and now Mike Trout and Co. will face Pool D winner Venezuela. Japan and Cuba both won quarterfinal games in Tokyo to eliminate Australia and Italy, respectively. Mexico ousted Puerto Rico on Friday night.
With the field in the knockout stage, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.
Check out the bracket, scores and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.
2023 World Baseball Classic bracket
2023 World Baseball Classic scores
Saturday, March 18
- United States vs. Venezuela (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Friday, March 17
- Mexico 5, Puerto Rico 4
Thursday, March 16
- Japan 9, Italy 3
Wednesday, March 15
- Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)
- Venezuela 5, Israel 1
- Mexico 10, Canada 3
- Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2
- United States 3, Colombia 2
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 5, Colombia 0
- Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)
- Mexico 2, Great Britain 1
Monday, March 13
- Korea 22, China 2 (F/5)
- Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1
- Great Britain 7, Colombia 5
- Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)
- United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)
Sunday, March 12
- Japan 7, Australia 1
- Italy 7, Netherlands 1
- Israel 3, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)
- Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6
- Mexico 11, United States 5
- Australia 8, Czech Republic 3
Saturday, March 11
- Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2
- Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5
- Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1
- Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)
- Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1
- United States 6, Great Britain 2
- Korea 7, Czech Republic 3
- Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1
Friday, March 10
- Japan 13, Korea 4
- Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
- Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)
- Panama 2, Italy 0
Thursday, March 9
- Japan 8, China 1
- Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)
- Czech Republic 8, China 5
- Cuba 13, Panama 4
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Australia 8, Korea 7
- Netherlands 3, Panama 1
Tuesday, March 7
- Netherlands 4, Cuba 2
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule
(All times Eastern)
Sunday, March 19
- Cuba vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
- Japan vs. Mexico (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1
World Baseball Classic pool play standings
Pool A
|Team
|W
|L
Cuba (advances to quarterfinals)
2
2
Italy (advances to quarterfinals)
2
2
Netherlands
2
2
Panama
2
2
Chinese Taipei
2
2
Pool B
|Team
|W
|L
Japan (advances to quarterfinals)
4
0
Australia (advances to quarterfinals)
3
1
Korea
2
2
Czech Republic
1
3
China
0
4
Pool C
|Team
|W
|L
Mexico (advances to quarterfinals)
3
1
United States (advances to quarterfinals)
3
1
Canada
2
2
Colombia
1
3
Great Britain
1
3
Pool D
|Team
|W
|L
Venezuela (advances to quarterfinals)
4
0
Puerto Rico (advances to quarterfinals)
3
1
Dominican Republic
2
2
Israel
1
3
Nicaragua
0
4