The 2023 World Baseball Classic is onto the knockout stage. The quarterfinals wrap up this weekend as Mexico faces Puerto Rico and the United States squares off with Venezuela in Miami. Japan and Cuba await the winners in the semifinals. The Americans beat Colombia to finish second in Pool C on Wednesday night, and now Mike Trout and Co. will face Pool D winner Venezuela. Puerto Rico was also a winner on Wednesday night, but the team's ousting of the Dominican Republic came with a cost, as closer Edwin Díaz hurt his knee during the on-field celebration.

Japan and Cuba both won quarterfinal games in Tokyo to eliminate Australia and Italy, respectively. With the field in the knockout stage, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

Check out the bracket, scores and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.

2023 World Baseball Classic bracket

Major League Baseball/World Baseball Classic

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Friday, March 17

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

Japan 9, Italy 3

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)

Venezuela 5, Israel 1

Mexico 10, Canada 3

Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2

United States 3, Colombia 2

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)

Mexico 2, Great Britain 1

Monday, March 13

Korea 22, China 2 (F/5)

Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)

United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)



Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2

Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, March 18

United States vs. Venezuela (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

Cuba vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

Japan vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21

TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1

World Baseball Classic pool play standings

Pool A

Team W L Cuba (advances to quarterfinals) 2 2 Italy (advances to quarterfinals) 2 2 Netherlands 2 2 Panama 2 2 Chinese Taipei 2 2

Pool B

Team W L Japan (advances to quarterfinals) 4 0 Australia (advances to quarterfinals) 3 1 Korea 2 2 Czech Republic 1 3 China 0 4

Pool C

Team W L Mexico (advances to quarterfinals) 3 1 United States (advances to quarterfinals) 3 1 Canada 2 2 Colombia 1 3 Great Britain 1 3

Pool D