This year's World Series will kick off on Friday night with the Texas Rangers hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's reasonable to describe this Fall Classic as an unexpected meeting. Few had the Rangers winning 90 games this year, and even fewer had the Diamondbacks dispatching the Milwaukee Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Phillies -- each had at least six more regular season victories than Arizona -- en route to the NL pennant.

One fun part of the World Series is figuring out the most obscure or random players who will receive a championship ring. For those not in the know, generally any player who appeared with a club will receive a nice little keepsake. With that in mind, let's make like David J. Roth and Remember Some Guys from these two squads.

Arizona Diamondbacks

The headliner here is lefty Madison Bumgarner. He began the season in Arizona's rotation, but was booted after four starts in which he surrendered 25 hits and 20 runs in 16 2/3 innings. Bumgarner didn't latch on with another club following his release. He'll presumably try to land an invite to someone's spring training this winter. Bumgarner is in a win-win situation of sorts: either he gets a ring, or his former Giants manager Bruce Bochy does.

Bumgarner wasn't the only notable veteran the D-backs released this season. Catcher Carson Kelly was waived in August, while shortstop Nick Ahmed was banished in September. Kelly, at least, found a new home with the Tigers.

There are two other camps of players who often appear in these columns: those who were up for a few games here and there, and those who missed the year because of injury but will still receive a ring for their moral support.

On the first front, no one is beating infielder Diego Castillo or pitchers Peter Strzelecki and Nabil Crismatt. Each appeared in a single game for Arizona. Castillo pinch-hit for backup catcher José Herrera in the 10th inning of a July 31 contest against the Giants. He flew out on the second pitch he saw. Strzelecki, acquired from the Brewers at the deadline, threw 1 1/3 innings in the second game of a doubleheader versus the Padres in August. Crismatt, also in August, threw two frames in an extra-innings loss to the Reds.

As for the injury side of things, veteran reliever Mark Melancon missed the season after suffering a strained shoulder in March. It doesn't matter; he could get a ring. Ditto Corbin Martin, who tore a lat tendon in spring, and Drey Jameson, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September.

Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom doesn't count as a "funny" recipient, but rest assured: he'll receive a ring despite making just six starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Elsewhere, the Rangers had trouble figuring out their backup catcher situation. That will result in both Austin Hedges and Sandy León gaining some bling if Texas wins. Those two combined for 65 at-bats with the Rangers.

That's more burn than veteran utility player Brad Miller received. He's been on the injured list since Aug. 1 with a strained hamstring. He appeared in 27 games and racked up 67 plate appearances. Miller also threw two innings in a blowout. We think that more than qualifies him for a mantelpiece.

The Rangers don't have a player who appeared in only one game. Pitchers Alex Speas (three appearances) and Owen White (two) come close. On the position player side, Jonathan Ornelas popped up for seven at-bats in eight games. He notched one hit: a single to left in a September blowout loss to the Guardians.

Texas does, nevertheless, have a few pitchers who were unable to pitch all season. Jake Odorizzi, an offseason addition, underwent shoulder surgery in April. Lefty Brett Martin, who Bochy undoubtedly wishes he had in the bullpen, also missed the year because of shoulder issues.