The "steal a base, steal a taco" promotion from Taco Bell has become a pretty mainstream item of importance heading into every World Series at this point. The first stolen base of the World Series clinches free tacos for everyone from the fast-food titan, so long as you register for the rewards program on the official website.

This year, Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks was the conquering, taco-winning hero.

Marte reached on a fielder's choice in the top of the third inning as Corbin Carroll scampered home to score the third run of the inning for the Diamondbacks off Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi. With Gabriel Moreno at the plate, Marte stole second, but got stranded there as Moreno and Christian Walker struck out.

Here's the current list of winners of free tacos: