The 2023 World Series gets underway Friday, as the Texas Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the right to call themselves champion. The Rangers reached this point after taking down the Houston Astros in the ALCS, while the Diamondbacks knocked off the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. Both of those series went the full seven games.

As is the tradition here at CBS Sports, we like to make predictions that will inevitably reveal us to be lacking in the soothsayer gene. Below, then, you can find our staff's guesses at what will transpire this Fall Classic.

As always, keep in mind that this exercise is for entertainment purposes only.

World Series picks

R.J. Anderson Mike Axisa Dayn Perry Matt Snyder Stephen Pianovich Kate Feldman ARI vs. TEX Diamondbacks Rangers Rangers Rangers Diamondbacks Rangers

R.J. Anderson: For the sake of mixing things up, I'll go with the Diamondbacks. I'm used to being wrong, so why not add another to the list? But really, while I think the Rangers are the better team, that doesn't always guarantee anything in the postseason. I could see Lovullo mimicking the 2019 Nationals and 2018 Red Sox and really leveraging Gallen and Kelly to secure the franchise's second world title. Would that be enough? We'll find out. In the interim, let's go full chaos mode. Besides, I think it would be great for baseball if Corbin Carroll had a big World Series and cemented himself nationally as yet another thrilling young star. PICK: Diamondbacks in 7; World Series MVP: Corbin Carroll

Mike Axisa: The World Series hasn't even started yet but already I feel refreshed because we have two new teams. With all due respect, it was getting tiresome to watch the Astros and Dodgers in the World Series year after year. The D-backs have major 2015 Royals vibes with their speed and athleticism, and they're a lot better than their 84-78 regular season record indicates. The Rangers bullpen worries me a bit, though I think they're the better team overall, particularly on offense, so I'm going with them. Either way, I'm expecting the World Series to go the distance and give us several captivating games. PICK: Rangers in 7; World Series MVP: Nathan Eovaldi

Dayn Perry: I think the Rangers are the better team based on record run differential (although the D-backs faced a modestly tougher schedule during the regular season). Given that Texas is generally healthy right now in the lineup, I think they have an edge. I do worry about the state of the Rangers rotation given Max Scherzer's uncertainty, and their bullpen has been a persistent concern throughout these playoffs. I think the D-backs will make this a very competitive series because "84 wins" doesn't really reflect their current quality. In the end, though, I think Arizona pitching struggles to keep runs off the board against that powerhouse Rangers offense. PICK: Rangers in 7; World Series MVP: Corey Seager

Matt Snyder: The Diamondbacks have shown they aren't to be taken lightly and it would behoove the Rangers to not blow multiple games in the late innings to let them hang around. The key for Texas will be early leads, as the back-end relievers for Arizona are in some kind of groove right now. I believe the Rangers will get the job done, though, at least in four of the seven games. They are the better team with a lot of offensive firepower and two studs atop the rotation throwing very well right now. (Uh oh, where have we heard that one before?). PICK: Rangers in 7; World Series MVP: Adolis García

Stephen Pianovich: Why not, right? The Snakes have earned their unlikely place in this Fall Classic and don't figure to be easy to put away. The Rangers make plenty of sense on paper, but these D-backs keep sending more talented teams home on the field. PICK: Diamondbacks in 6; World Series MVP: Gabriel Moreno

Kate Feldman: I've been underestimating the Diamondbacks the entire postseason. Why stop now? For whatever it's worth, I don't think there's a wrong answer here (although I'm sure you'll all tell me mine is). The Rangers have power and pitching. The Diamondbacks are young and scrappy. Arizona's bullpen has performed far above expectations and Max Scherzer almost definitely can't perform worse than his first two Rangers starts during the playoffs. I would watch 50 games of this matchup (and only partly to prolong the season). PICK: Rangers in 7; World Series MVP: Adolis García

