The Texas Rangers will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead on Saturday when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the 2023 World Series. Texas rallied for two runs in the ninth to send Game 1 into extra innings before pulling out the 6-5 win in 11 innings on Friday. The Diamondbacks (84-78), champions of the National League, are looking to win their first World Series since taking home the title in 2001. The Rangers (90-72), champions of the American League, are taking part in their third-ever World Series and are seeking their first championship.

First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Texas leads the all-time series 29-25, although Arizona has won three of five meetings this season, including Game 1. The Rangers are -148 favorites on the money line (risk $148 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Rangers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers money line: Arizona +126, Texas -148

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers over/under: 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers run line: Texas -1.5 (+136)

AZ: The Diamondbacks are 47-43 on the road, including playoffs

TEX: The Rangers are 7-3 in their last 10 games

Why you should back the Rangers



Left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery (3-0, 2.16 postseason ERA) will get the start for Texas. He has dominated since being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline. In Monday's 11-4 win at Houston, Montgomery went 2 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, while striking out one to earn the win in relief of Max Scherzer. He has allowed just six earned runs this postseason, while walking four and striking out 17. In 11 regular season games with the Rangers, he was 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA with 13 walks and 58 strikeouts.

Right fielder Adolis Garcia has been on a major tear in the 2023 MLB playoffs and gave the Rangers the 1-0 series lead with his 11th-inning walk-off home run on Friday night. Garcia was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in the win. He has now hit safely in seven consecutive games and is 7-for-9 with three homers, seven RBI and four runs scored in his last two games. In 13 postseason games, he is batting .357 with one double, eight homers and 22 RBI. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Right-hander Merrill Kelly (2-1, 2.65 postseason ERA) will take the mound for Arizona. During the regular season, Kelly was 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA, walking 69, while striking out 187. In a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the NLCS, Kelly pitched five innings and earned the win. He allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks, while striking out eight. His other win was an 11-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. He went 6 1/3 innings in that game, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out five. In one career start against Texas, he is 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA. He walked one, while striking out seven in 7 2/3 innings.

Second baseman Ketel Marte has hits in all 13 postseason games for the Diamondbacks, including a double and two RBI in Friday's Game 1 loss. He has six multi-hit games in the playoffs, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI in a Game 3 NLCS win over Philadelphia. He is hitting .345 in the postseason, with six doubles, one triple, two homers and nine RBI. During the regular season, Marte batted .276 with 25 homers, 82 RBI and 94 runs scored. See which team to back here.

