The Texas Rangers won their first World Series title on Wednesday night, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 to clinch a 4-1 series victory. The Rangers completed what had been an unexpected season-long run that saw them win 90 regular season contests. Not bad for a team who had lost a combined 196 games over the previous two years.

One fun part of the World Series aftermath is figuring out the most obscure or random players in line to receive a championship ring. For those not in the know, generally any player who appeared with a club will receive a nice little keepsake. With that in mind, let's make like David J. Roth and Remember Some Guys from these Rangers.

Jacob deGrom doesn't count as a "funny" recipient, but rest assured: he'll receive a ring despite making just six starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery. The Rangers, of course, probably would have expected much more from deGrom this year if you had told them last winter, when they signed him to a five-year pact worth $185 million, that they would be hoisting the World Series trophy this fall. Baseball can be a funny game sometimes.

Will Smith, meanwhile, made history thanks to his two World Series appearances: he has now won three rings in three years with three different teams.

Elsewhere, the Rangers had trouble figuring out their backup catcher situation throughout the year. That will result in both Austin Hedges and Sandy León gaining some bling. Those two combined for 65 at-bats with the Rangers. Hedges did see a single at-bat's worth of playoff action as part of the Rangers' extra-innings victory in Game 1 of the World Series.

That's more burn than veteran utility player Brad Miller received. He's been on the injured list since Aug. 1 with a strained hamstring. He appeared in 27 games and racked up 67 plate appearances. Miller also threw two innings in a blowout. We think that more than qualifies him for a mantelpiece.

The Rangers don't have a player who appeared in only one game. Pitchers Alex Speas (three appearances) and Owen White (two) come close. On the position player side, Jonathan Ornelas popped up for seven at-bats in eight games. He notched one hit: a single to left in a September blowout loss to the Guardians.

Texas does, nevertheless, have a few pitchers who were unable to pitch all season. Jake Odorizzi, an offseason addition, underwent shoulder surgery in April. Lefty Brett Martin, who Bochy undoubtedly wished he had on hand throughout the playoff runs, also missed the year because of shoulder issues. It's a good thing you don't need a healthy shoulder to get fitted for a championship ring.

