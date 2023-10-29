The 2023 World Series continued Saturday as the Arizona Diamondbacks took down the Rangers in Game 2 at Globe Life Field and tied the series 1-1. The Rangers stormed back late to take Friday's Game 1, but the momentum now swings the D-backs' way as the Fall Classic heads to Arizona for Game 3 Monday.

Merrill Kelly overpowered the Rangers' hot lineup, allowing just one run, a Mitch Garver home run, in seven innings. His own lineup took care of the rest, with big hits from Gabriel Moreno, Corbin Carroll, Tommy Pham, Evan Longoria and more.

The 2023 Fall Classic will run at least through Oct. 31 and will stretch into November unless it's a four-game sweep.

Below is a look at the 2023 World Series schedule. All 2023 World Series games will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 World Series schedule, scores

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 5 (11 innings)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks 9, Rangers 1

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

*-if necessary

Why Rangers have home-field advantage in World Series

Unlike previous years when World Series home-field advantage was determined by the All-Star Game, we're back to straight regular-season record. This one is easy: the Rangers had 90 wins and the Diamondbacks had 84. No messy tiebreakers.