The 2023 World Series is back in action Monday night with the Arizona Diamondbacks hosting the Texas Rangers for Game 3 at Chase Field in Phoenix. The series is tied, 1-1, after the two teams split the opening games in Arlington. The Rangers won Game 1 in dramatic fashion as Corey Seager and Adolis García both hit clutch home runs. The D-backs evened the series on Saturday night as their offense scored nine runs on 16 hits and they got a stellar performance from starter Merrill Kelly.

The Game 3 pitching matchup features a future Hall of Fame veteran against a rookie. Max Scherzer gets the ball for the Rangers, making his third start of the postseason after returning from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for a month. Scherzer pitched twice in the ALCS against the Astros, but had mixed results in 6 2/3 innings.

Brandon Pfaadt is the D-backs' Game 3 starter. The right-handed rookie did not have strong numbers in the regular season, but has stepped up when Arizona has needed him the most in these playoffs.

The 2023 Fall Classic will again feature November baseball. Game 5, necessary with the series tied 1-1, is set for Nov. 1 in Arizona. The Rangers will host Games 6 and 7 back at Globe Life Field if necessary.

Below is a look at the 2023 World Series schedule. All 2023 World Series games will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 World Series schedule, scores

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 5 (11 innings)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks 9, Rangers 1

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

*-if necessary

Why Rangers have home-field advantage in World Series

Unlike previous years when World Series home-field advantage was determined by the All-Star Game, we're back to straight regular-season record. This one is easy: the Rangers had 90 wins and the Diamondbacks had 84. No messy tiebreakers.