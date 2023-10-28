The 2023 World Series got started Friday as the Texas Rangers took Game 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field. The Rangers came back from a two-run deficit in the ninth inning as Corey Seager hit a game-tying home run. Adolis García ended the game with a walk-off homer in the 11th inning. The D-backs will try to rebound on the road on Saturday in Game 2.

The D-backs went up 5-3 in the game and scored five runs against Nathan Eovaldi. Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte both continued their strong postseasons. Carroll, the presumptive NL Rookie of the Year, smashed a two-run triple. Marte, the NLCS MVP, added an RBI double and stretched his playoff hitting streak to a record-tying 17 games.

The Rangers ousted the defending champion Houston Astros in ALCS Game 7 on Monday night. The Diamondbacks took down the Phillies on Tuesday night in NLCS Game 7 to get here.

The 2023 Fall Classic will run at least through Oct. 31 and will stretch into November unless it's a four-game sweep.

While the Rangers have never played in a World Series at Globe Life Field (which opened in 2020), the stadium has hosted the Fall Classic before. MLB used the ballpark to host the neutral-site World Series in 2020 during the COVID-shortened season.

Below is a look at the 2023 World Series schedule. All 2023 World Series games will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 World Series schedule, scores

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 5 (11 innings)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

*-if necessary

Why Rangers have home-field advantage in World Series

Unlike previous years when World Series home-field advantage was determined by the All-Star Game, we're back to straight regular-season record. This one is easy: the Rangers had 90 wins and the Diamondbacks had 84. No messy tiebreakers.