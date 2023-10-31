The Texas Rangers have a 2-1 lead in the 2023 World Series. The Rangers went on the road and beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 on Monday night. Corey Seager hit another big home run, and Texas overcame injuries to Max Scherzer and Adolis García to retake the series lead. Game 4 is set for Tuesday night at Chase Field as the D-backs aim to even up the series.

The Rangers are now 9-0 on the road in these playoffs. The nine wins are the most by a single team in a playoff run. The D-backs are now 3-2 at home in the playoffs.

The 2023 Fall Classic will again feature November baseball. Game 5 is set for Nov. 1 in Arizona. The Rangers will host Games 6 and 7 back at Globe Life Field if necessary.

Below is a look at the 2023 World Series schedule. All 2023 World Series games will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 World Series schedule, scores

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 5 (11 innings)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks 9, Rangers 1

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 1 -- Texas leads 2-1

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

*-if necessary

Why Rangers have home-field advantage in World Series

Unlike previous years when World Series home-field advantage was determined by the All-Star Game, we're back to straight regular-season record. This one is easy: the Rangers had 90 wins and the Diamondbacks had 84. No messy tiebreakers.