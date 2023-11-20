The BBWAA version of the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot has been revealed. It contains 12 new players to the ballot along with 14 holdovers. Players receiving at least 75 percent of the BBWAA vote will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next summer (July 21). The results of the vote will be revealed Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

As a reminder, there's also a Contemporary Baseball Era Committee vote that could further beef up this Hall of Fame class. The ballot contains eight candidates who were managers, executive or umpires. Here's the list.

As for the BBWAA player ballot, the headliner among new candidates is Adrián Beltré. The 44-year-old Beltré played for 21 seasons, racking up 3,166 hits, 636 doubles, 477 homers, 1,707 RBI and 1,524 runs. He'll be a shoo-in. There are a few other big names, such as Joe Mauer and Chase Utley.

Here are the first-timers on the ballot:

Now for the holdovers.

As a reminder, players receiving less than 5% of the vote are eliminated from the ballot moving forward. Those receiving between 5 and 75% can remain on the ballot for up to 10 years.