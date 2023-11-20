The BBWAA version of the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot has been revealed. It contains 12 new players to the ballot along with 14 holdovers. Players receiving at least 75 percent of the BBWAA vote will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next summer (July 21). The results of the vote will be revealed Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.
As a reminder, there's also a Contemporary Baseball Era Committee vote that could further beef up this Hall of Fame class. The ballot contains eight candidates who were managers, executive or umpires. Here's the list.
As for the BBWAA player ballot, the headliner among new candidates is Adrián Beltré. The 44-year-old Beltré played for 21 seasons, racking up 3,166 hits, 636 doubles, 477 homers, 1,707 RBI and 1,524 runs. He'll be a shoo-in. There are a few other big names, such as Joe Mauer and Chase Utley.
Here are the first-timers on the ballot:
- José Bautista
- Adrián Beltré
- Bartolo Colon
- Adrián González
- Matt Holliday
- Victor Martinez
- Joe Mauer
- Brandon Phillips
- José Reyes
- James Shields
- Chase Utley
- David Wright
Now for the holdovers.
As a reminder, players receiving less than 5% of the vote are eliminated from the ballot moving forward. Those receiving between 5 and 75% can remain on the ballot for up to 10 years.
Player
Last year vote percentage
Year on ballot
Todd Helton
72.2
6th
Billy Wagner
68.1
9th
Andruw Jones
58.1
7th
Gary Sheffield
55
10th
Carlos Beltrán
46.5
2nd
Alex Rodríguez
35.7
3rd
Manny Ramírez
33.2
8th
Omar Vizquel
19.5
7th
Andy Pettitte
17
6th
Bobby Abreu
15.4
5th
Jimmy Rollins
12.9
3rd
Mark Buehrle
10.8
4th
Francisco Rodríguez
10.8
2nd
6.9
4th