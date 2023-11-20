beltre-getty.png
The BBWAA version of the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot has been revealed. It contains 12 new players to the ballot along with 14 holdovers. Players receiving at least 75 percent of the BBWAA vote will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next summer (July 21). The results of the vote will be revealed Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. 

As a reminder, there's also a Contemporary Baseball Era Committee vote that could further beef up this Hall of Fame class. The ballot contains eight candidates who were managers, executive or umpires. Here's the list.

As for the BBWAA player ballot, the headliner among new candidates is Adrián Beltré. The 44-year-old Beltré played for 21 seasons, racking up 3,166 hits, 636 doubles, 477 homers, 1,707 RBI and 1,524 runs. He'll be a shoo-in. There are a few other big names, such as Joe Mauer and Chase Utley

Here are the first-timers on the ballot: 

Now for the holdovers. 

As a reminder, players receiving less than 5% of the vote are eliminated from the ballot moving forward. Those receiving between 5 and 75% can remain on the ballot for up to 10 years. 

Player

Last year vote percentage

Year on ballot

Todd Helton

72.2

6th

Billy Wagner

68.1

9th

Andruw Jones

58.1

7th

Gary Sheffield

55

10th

Carlos Beltrán

46.5

2nd

Alex Rodríguez

35.7

3rd

Manny Ramírez

33.2

8th

Omar Vizquel

19.5

7th

Andy Pettitte

17

6th

Bobby Abreu

15.4

5th

Jimmy Rollins

12.9

3rd

Mark Buehrle

10.8

4th

Francisco Rodríguez

10.8

2nd

Torii Hunter

6.9

4th