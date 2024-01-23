The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class were revealed Tuesday night and Cooperstown has three new members. Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton got to the 75% threshold this time around. Those players will join manager Jim Leyland -- who was inducted via the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee in December -- for enshrinement on July 21.

Here's the full voting breakdown for everyone who finished above 5%:

Player Percent Year on ballot Adrián Beltré 95.1% 1st Todd Helton 79.7% 6th Joe Mauer 76.1% 1st Billy Wagner 73.8% 9th Gary Sheffield 63.9% 10th Andruw Jones 61.6% 7th Carlos Beltran 57.1% 2nd Alex Rodriguez 34.8% 3rd Manny Ramirez 32.5% 8th Chase Utley 28.8% 1st Omar Vizquel 17.7% 7th Bobby Abreu 14.8% 5th Jimmy Rollins 14.8% 3rd Andy Pettitte 13.5% 6th Mark Buehrle 8.3% 4th Francisco Rodriguez 7.8% 2nd Torii Hunter 7.3% 4th David Wright 6.2% 1st

Beltré is the headliner in this class. His 95.1% is the highest-ever for a Dominican-born player, topping the 92.89% from Vladimir Guerrero in 2018. George Brett will remain the leader for the highest vote percentage ever by a third baseman at 98.19%.

In Beltré's 21 seasons in the majors, he collected 3,166 hits, 636 doubles, 477 home runs, 1,707 RBI and 1,524 runs. He won five Gold Gloves -- including two Platinum Gloves -- four Silver Sluggers and finished in the top seven of MVP voting five times. A career .286/.339/.480 hitter, Beltré racked up 93.5 WAR in his career and that trails only Mike Schmidt and Eddie Mathews among third basemen. Beltré played for the Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox and Rangers during the course of his illustrious career. There's an argument to be made that he's a top-three all-time third baseman.

Mauer becomes just the third catcher ever to be elected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer after earning 76.1% of the vote. Previously, only Johnny Bench and Ivan Rodríguez made it through on their first chance. Bench's 96.42% of the vote remains the standard at the position.

Mauer played in parts of 15 seasons in the majors, hitting .306/.388/.439 (124 OPS+) with 2,123 hits, including 428 doubles and 143 home runs. He drove home 923 runs while scoring 1,018 times. He won the 2009 MVP, three Gold Gloves and four Silver Sluggers. He's the only catcher in history to win three batting titles and one of just 12 to win MVP.

Mauer is now one of three Hall of Famers to only play for the Twins, joining Kirby Puckett and Tony Oliva.

This was Helton's sixth year on the ballot. He started with just 16.5% and then steadily rose each year, just missing last voting cycle at 72.2%. He actually finished with the second highest share of votes this go around, appearing on 79.7% of ballots.

Helton is the first Hall of Famer ever to only play for the Colorado Rockies. He'll join Larry Walker as the two players wearing a Rockies cap on their busts. In parts of 17 seasons, Helton hit .316/.414/.539 (133 OPS+) with 2,519 hits, 592 doubles, 369 home runs, 1,406 RBI and 1,401 runs. The five-time All-Star won four Silver Sluggers and three Gold Gloves. He ranks 17th among first basemen in WAR.

Billy Wagner's attempt to become just the ninth Hall of Fame reliever fell just short. He finished with 73.8%, or five votes shy of induction. Gary Sheffield, meanwhile, received 63.9% of the vote in his 10th and final year on the ballot.