Major League Baseball's best will gather at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday night for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. It will be the 94th edition of the game as the American League looks to avenge last year's 3-2 defeat. The National League rallied in the eighth inning of that game to plate two runs and end a nine-game losing streak in the Summer Classic. The National League starting pitcher will be Pittsburgh rookie right-hander Paul Skenes (6-0, 1.90 ERA). The American League starter is Baltimore's Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.43 ERA).

The MLB All-Star Game 2024 is the 94th edition, and it will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The AL is listed as the slight -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) on the money line in the latest 2024 MLB All-Star Game odds, with the NL at +100. The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any 2024 MLB All-Star Game picks, see what SportsLine's Zack Cimini has to say.

Cimini is a Las Vegas handicapper who appears regularly on CBS HQ and SportsLine's Early Edge show. Entering the 2024 MLB season, Cimini was 690-604 all-time on, returning $3,327 to $100 bettors. He's continued that success this season, entering the All-Star break on a 59-31 roll on MLB side picks, returning $2,647. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has studied the latest 2024 MLB All-Star Game odds and locked in his picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them. Here are the latest AL vs. NL lines and trends:

AL vs. NL money line: American League -120, National League +100

AL vs. NL run line: American League -1.5 (+175)

AL vs. NL over/under: 7.5 runs

AL: Have won nine of past 10 All-Star games

NL: Have averaged four runs per game in the 93 previous All-Star games

AL vs. NL picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the American League

Among the game's top young players to earn a starting spot is Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman. He is not only hitting with power with 16 home runs, but he is hitting for average, batting .275 in 90 games. He had an amazing 8-for-10 two-game stretch late last month. In a 17-5 win over the New York Yankees on June 20, he was 3-for-5 with a double and a pair of walks. He followed that up a day later in a 14-11 loss at Houston, going 5-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Defensively, he is among MLB's best with a 98% blocks above average on pitches in the dirt.

Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros continues to slash and is 13th in MLB and sixth in the American League in hitting at .296. In 91 games this season, he has 21 doubles, one triple, 19 homers, 52 RBI and 56 runs scored. He already has three multi-hit games this month, including a 3-for-4 effort in a 9-2 win at Toronto on July 3. In that game, he belted two doubles and a home run, driving in three. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the National League

Skenes has been phenomenal so far after making just 11 starts. He is coming off his best performance yet, pitching seven no-hit innings against a potent Milwaukee Brewers lineup on Thursday. In that game, he walked just one batter, while striking out seven. He had a similar performance against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 17. In that outing, he went six no-hit innings with one walk and 11 strikeouts. In just 66.1 innings of work, Skenes has 13 walks with 89 strikeouts and a 0.92 WHIP.

Offensively, not too many players are at the level of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. Forced to just play as a designated hitter this season as he is still recovering from arm surgery, he is fourth in MLB with a .316 batting average with 23 doubles, four triples, 29 homers, 69 RBI and 75 runs scored. In Saturday's 11-9 extra-inning loss at Detroit, Ohtani was 2-for-4 with a triple, homer, two RBI and three runs scored. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 MLB All-Star Game picks

Cimini has taken a close look at the AL vs. NL matchup from all angles and is going Over on the run total. He's also locked in a strong money-line pick. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Tuesday's AL vs. NL matchup, all from the MLB expert who is on a 59-31 roll on MLB sides picks, and find out