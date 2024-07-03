The 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 16, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This will be the first MLB All-Star Game hosted by the defending World Series champions since 1934. Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy will lead the crew for the American League and Torey Lovullo of the Diamondbacks will manage the National League side.

The position-player starters for the Midsummer Classic were revealed Wednesday night after two phases of fan voting. The pitchers and reserves will be revealed Sunday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Unsurprisingly, Shohei Ohtani won the voting as the NL DH. This will be his fourth straight time as an All-Star starter, though the first time on the NL side, as he was previously with the Angels before signing with the Dodgers this past offseason.

Ohtani isn't alone in the "obvious" category. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto of the Yankees make up two-thirds of the AL outfield. This is Judge's sixth All-Star Game and the fourth for the 25-year-old Soto. Judge and Bryce Harper (more on him soon) earned automatic berths after winning their respective leagues in voting during Phase 1 of the process.

It'll be interesting to watch what happens with Harper. He won the voting, but he's currently on the injured list. The team has said the injury is relatively mild and he won't need much time on the IL. Perhaps he returns before the All-Star break and plays in the game, but there's also a chance he'll need to be replaced. This is the eighth time Harper has been an All-Star.

Among this group of starters, Jose Altuve now has the most All-Star selections with nine. The first-time All-Stars are Gunnar Henderson, Alec Bohm, Jurickson Profar and Steven Kwan.

Here's the full list of All-Star starters, as named by fan voting.

American League

Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Orioles (2nd All-Star selection)

First baseman: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (4th)

Second baseman: Jose Altuve, Astros (9th)

Third baseman: José Ramírez, Guardians (6th)

Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (1st)

Outfielders: Aaron Judge, Yankees (6th), Juan Soto, Yankees (4th), Steven Kwan, Guardians (1st)

Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros (3rd)

National League

Catcher: William Contreras, Brewers (2nd)

First baseman: Bryce Harper, Phillies (9th)

Second baseman: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (2nd)

Third baseman: Alec Bohm, Phillies (1st)

Shortstop: Trea Turner, Phillies (3rd)

Outfielders: Christian Yelich, Brewers (3rd), Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (2nd), Jurickson Profar, Padres (1st)

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (4th)