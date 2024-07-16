The 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at Arlington's Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. It's the 94th Midsummer Classic, and it marks the first time a reigning World Series champion has hosted the MLB All-Star Game since the Yankees did so in 1939. The National League snapped a nine-game losing streak against the American League last year in Seattle, but the but the AL still holds a 47-44-2 advantage all-time.

The rosters are set and we know the starting pitchers for Tuesday night's showcase. Before we dive into those details, however, here is the pertinent viewing information for the 94th MLB All-Star Game.

How to watch 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Time : 8 p.m. ET | Date : Tuesday, July 16

: 8 p.m. ET | : Tuesday, July 16 Location : Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas TV channel : Fox | Live steam :

Odds: NL +100 | AL -120 | O/U: 7.5

On Monday, the scene was set by American League manager Bruce Bochy of the host Rangers and National League skipper Torey Lovullo of the Diamondbacks, as they announced their starting lineups. All-Star starters are determined through the voting process, but it's up to each manager to determine how the batting order will be structured. Given the quality of hitters at their disposal, it's a challenge, albeit in a "good problem to have" kind of way.

First, though, the starting pitchers. We already knew that Lovullo has tabbed Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes to take the bump for the NL. Bochy on Monday also announced who Skenes' counterpart would be Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. This season, the 29-year-old right-hander has pitched to a 2.43 ERA/154 ERA+ across 19 starts with 110 strikeouts and 25 unintentional in 118 2/3 innings. While Burnes is now a four-time All-Star, this will mark his first-ever starting nod. The pending free agent is in his first season in Baltimore following a blockbuster trade with the Brewers this past winter.

Of note:

Now let's have a look at each team's lineup. We'll start with Bochy's AL batting order:

American League starting lineup

Starting pitcher: Corbin Burnes, Orioles

And now for Lovullo's NL alignment:

National League starting lineup

Starting pitcher: Paul Skenes, Pirates

Ohtani (+1000), Judge (+1100), Henderson (+1400), Harper (+1400) and Witt (+1600) have the shortest odds to win All-Star Game MVP. But the honor does not always go to a superstar. Last season, Rockies catcher Elias Díaz took home the award after a clutch home run.