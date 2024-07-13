The 2024 Major League Baseball draft will take place from Sunday, July 14, through Tuesday, July 16. It used to happen several weeks earlier in the year, but MLB is trying to make the draft a major event, similar to the NBA or NFL, and having it coincide with the All-Star break is part of that plan.
Here's how you can watch the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
2024 MLB Draft details, where to watch
Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas
Date: Sunday, July 14 | Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV: MLB Network, ESPN
Stream: fubo (try for free)
Unlike those other drafts, the players rarely pay immediate dividends. The first overall pick last season, for example, was Paul Skenes of the Pirates. He didn't debut until May 11 of this year. He's an All-Star, but he is a rare case: he was promoted incredibly fast and is the first ever No. 1 pick to make the All-Star team the next year. Skenes, in so many ways, is an outlier. We won't see most of these draft picks for several years at best.
Still, difference-makers will be selected. Take a look at the first round in 2019. Of the top six picks, four are All-Stars this season: Adley Rutschman, Bobby Witt Jr., Riley Greene and CJ Abrams. Corbin Carroll, George Kirby, Bryson Stott and Anthony Volpe were also first-rounders that year.
The Guardians have the top pick in the draft even though they had a 76-86 record last season, thanks to winning the draft lottery in December. They had a 2% chance to win it and it worked out. This will be the first time the Cleveland franchise has ever had the top overall pick.
Here is the order for the entire draft:
First round
1. Guardians
2. Reds
3. Rockies
4. Athletics
5. White Sox
6. Royals
7. Cardinals
8. Angels
9. Pirates
10. Nationals
11. Tigers
12. Red Sox
13. Giants
14. Cubs
15. Mariners
16. Marlins
17. Brewers
18. Rays
19. Mets
20. Blue Jays
21. Twins
22. Orioles
23. Dodgers
24. Braves
25. Padres
26. Yankees
27. Phillies
28. Astros
29. Diamondbacks
30. Rangers
Prospect Promotion Incentive picks
31. Diamondbacks (for Corbin Carroll's Rookie of the Year award)
32. Orioles (for Gunnar Henderson's Rookie of the Year award)
Compensation picks
33. Minnesota Twins (for losing Sonny Gray after tagging him with a qualifying offer)
Competitive Balance Round A
All teams either in one of the 10 smallest markets or with one of the 10 smallest revenue pools are awarded an extra pick at the end of the first or second round. The teams alternate between the two rounds each year. These picks can be traded.
34. Milwaukee Brewers (part of the Corbin Burnes trade return from the Orioles)
35. Arizona Diamondbacks
36. Cleveland Guardians
37. Pittsburgh Pirates
38. Colorado Rockies
39. Kansas City Royals
Second round
The Astros, Cardinals, Dodgers and Giants forfeited their second-round selections by signing qualified free agents.
40. Oakland Athletics
41. Kansas City Royals
42. Colorado Rockies
43. Chicago White Sox
44. Washington Nationals
45. Los Angeles Angels
46. New York Mets
47. Pittsburgh Pirates
48. Cleveland Guardians
49. Detroit Tigers
50. Boston Red Sox
51. Cincinnati Reds
52. San Diego Padres
53. New York Yankees
54. Chicago Cubs
55. Seattle Mariners
56. Miami Marlins
57. Milwaukee Brewers
58. Tampa Bay Rays
59. Toronto Blue Jays
60. Minnesota Twins
61. Baltimore Orioles
62. Atlanta Braves
63. Philadelphia Phillies
64. Arizona Diamondbacks
65. Texas Rangers
Competitive Balance Round B
66. Tampa Bay Rays
67. Milwaukee Brewers
68. Chicago White Sox (part of the Gregory Santos trade return from the Mariners)
69. Minnesota Twins
70. Miami Marlins
71. Cincinnati Reds
72. Detroit Tigers
73. Oakland Athletics
Compensation picks
74. Los Angeles Angels (as a non-revenue sharing team that did not exceed the luxury tax, the Angels received the Dodgers' second- and fifth-round picks when the latter signed the QO-ed Shohei Ohtani)
Third round
75. Oakland Athletics
76. Kansas City Royals
77. Colorado Rockies
78. Chicago White Sox
79. Washington Nationals
80. St. Louis Cardinals
81. Los Angeles Angels
82. New York Mets
83. Pittsburgh Pirates
84. Cleveland Guardians
85. Detroit Tigers
86. Boston Red Sox
87. Cincinnati Reds
88. San Diego Padres
89. New York Yankees
90. Chicago Cubs
91. Seattle Mariners
92. Miami Marlins
93. Milwaukee Brewers
94. Tampa Bay Rays
95. Toronto Blue Jays
96. Minnesota Twins
97. Baltimore Orioles
98. Los Angeles Dodgers
99. Atlanta Braves
100. Philadelphia Phillies
101. Houston Astros
102. Arizona Diamondbacks
103. Texas Rangers
Fourth round
104. Oakland Athletics
105. Kansas City Royals
106. Colorado Rockies
107. Chicago White Sox
108. Washington Nationals
109. St. Louis Cardinals
110. Los Angeles Angels
111. New York Mets
112. Pittsburgh Pirates
113. Cleveland Guardians
114. Detroit Tigers
115. Boston Red Sox
116. San Francisco Giants
117. Cincinnati Reds
118. San Diego Padres
119. New York Yankees
120. Chicago Cubs
121. Seattle Mariners
122. Miami Marlins
123. Milwaukee Brewers
124. Tampa Bay Rays
125. Toronto Blue Jays
126. Minnesota Twins
127. Baltimore Orioles
128. Los Angeles Dodgers
129. Atlanta Braves
130. Philadelphia Phillies
131. Houston Astros
132. Arizona Diamondbacks
133. Texas Rangers
Compensation picks
Teams that do not receive revenue sharing but exceed the luxury tax threshold are awarded a compensatory pick after the fourth round for losing a qualified free agent.
134. San Diego Padres (for the Astros signing Josh Hader)
135. San Diego Padres (for the Giants signing Blake Snell)
136. Toronto Blue Jays (for the Giants signing Matt Chapman)
Fifth round
137. Oakland Athletics
138. Kansas City Royals
139. Colorado Rockies
140. Chicago White Sox
141. Washington Nationals
142. St. Louis Cardinals
143. Los Angeles Angels
144. New York Mets
145. Pittsburgh Pirates
146. Cleveland Guardians
147. Detroit Tigers
148. Boston Red Sox
149. San Francisco Giants
150. Cincinnati Reds
151. San Diego Padres
152. New York Yankees
153. Chicago Cubs
154. Seattle Mariners
155. Miami Marlins
156. Milwaukee Brewers
157. Tampa Bay Rays
158. Toronto Blue Jays
159. Minnesota Twins
160. Baltimore Orioles
161. Atlanta Braves
162. Philadelphia Phillies
163. Houston Astros
164. Arizona Diamondbacks
165. Texas Rangers
Remaining rounds
166. Oakland Athletics
167. Kansas City Royals
168. Colorado Rockies
169. Chicago White Sox
170. Washington Nationals
171. St. Louis Cardinals
172. Los Angeles Angels
173. New York Mets
174. Pittsburgh Pirates
175. Cleveland Guardians
176. Detroit Tigers
177. Boston Red Sox
178. San Francisco Giants
179. Cincinnati Reds
180. San Diego Padres
181. New York Yankees
182. Chicago Cubs
183. Seattle Mariners
184. Miami Marlins
185. Milwaukee Brewers
186.Tampa Bay Rays
187. Toronto Blue Jays
188. Minnesota Twins
189. Baltimore Orioles
190. Los Angeles Dodgers
191. Atlanta Braves
192. Philadelphia Phillies
193. Houston Astros
194. Arizona Diamondbacks
195. Texas Rangers