Major League Baseball's 2024 Draft came to an end on Tuesday with the final 10 rounds and 300 picks. The three-day, 20-round selection process kicked off Sunday night as the Cleveland Guardians took Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 overall pick. Bazzana was the first of 615 total picks, and every selection from the 2024 MLB Draft can be found below.

Chase Burns (Reds), Charlie Condon (Rockies), Nick Kurtz (A's) and Hagen Smith (White Sox) rounded out the top five picks, and there were plenty of notable names called as all 30 MLB teams restocked their farm systems. CBS Sports graded each team's draft here, with the Braves and Guardians among the clubs that stood out.

Below you'll find CBS Sports' complete MLB Draft tracker. We have every pick in the class, plus analysis on each of the 30 first-round selections.

First-round picks, analysis

1
Guardians
Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State. Bazzana had a phenomenal year, batting .416/.475/.937 with 28 home runs and 16 stolen bases and 40 more walks than strikeouts. Bazzana has above-average strength and speed (though a substandard arm limits him to second base), an excellent command of the strike zone, and as good of a feel for barreling balls as any player in this class. His makeup gets fawned over at every turn, even if he's often docked for being maxed-out physically. (One has to wonder what's more important for a player's long-term success: physical projection, or the metaphysical capacities for growth?)
2
Reds
Chase Burns, P, Wake Forest: Burns averaged nearly two strikeouts per inning thanks to a high-grade arsenal that features a rising upper-90s fastball, a swing-and-miss bullet slider, and a curveball. (He also has a seldom-used changeup.) His delivery might make you think of Matt Garza, but these deuces aren't so wild: He reliably walked fewer than 8% of the batters he faced in college, including less than 6% of those he faced this year in ACC play. Burns has all the makings of a well-above-average starter, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if he becomes the first pitcher in this class to make their big-league debut.
3
Rockies
Charlie Condon, 3B, Georgia: Condon came into the season perceived as a second-tier collegiate who needed a big spring to cement his spot in the top 10. He more than delivered. He led the NCAA in batting average, slugging percentage, and home runs (his 37 established a new BBCOR Era record). Oh, and he did all that while picking up third base and instilling the belief that that's where he should begin his career. The selling point here is still the bat. Condon, listed at 6-foot-6, possesses big-time strength and the ability to reliably hammer the ball. Additionally, he seldom whiffed; he chased outside the zone less often than some of his powerful peers, like Braden Montgomery and Jac Caglianone; and his batted-ball profile aligned with the current lift-and-pull trend.
4
Athletics
Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest: Kurtz recovered from an early slump and shoulder injury in a big way, delivering 14 home runs over a 10-game period to usher in April. By season's end, he found himself leading the NCAA in walks, both in rate and counting forms, taking a free pass in 30% of his trips to the plate. (For reference, Barry Bonds had a 32% walk rate in 2002.) There's no denying Kurtz's well-above-average power or his discipline, and to his credit he makes a solid rate of contact when he offers. There are, nonetheless, a few factors working against him. Some evaluators have questioned if his extreme selectiveness is a detriment that causes him to pass up hittable pitches; we're inclined to think it's easier to teach a hitter to ratchet up their aggressiveness than vice versa. The bigger issue, in our opinion, is that he's a collegiate first baseman. You have to go back to C.J. Cron in 2011 to find a first-round one of those who has since had a decent career.
5
White Sox
Hagen Smith, P, Arkansas: Smith made national headlines in February when he struck out 17 batters across six innings versus Bazzana and the Oregon State Beavers. He remained potent the rest of the way, averaging nearly two punchouts per nine innings thanks to a high-quality fastball-slider pairing and deception borne from his release point (not only does he employ a low arm slot, he also stands on the far first-base side of the rubber to create tougher angle).
6
Royals
Jac Caglianone, 1B/P, Florida: Caglianone is the most fascinating player in the class, a freak show talent denied a better ranking by transferability concerns. He features big-time power from the left side, resulting in 62 home runs and multiple 120-plus mph exit velocities over the last two seasons. He swings at everything, but his feel for contact is such that he kept his strikeout rate to an Arraezian 8%. Zone management is also an issue on the mound, where a bloated 15.7% walk rate obscured his ability to touch into the upper-90s. Because he profiles as just a reliever in pro ball, it's hard to see him remaining a two-way player all the way to the majors. In turn, that puts more pressure on his strength and bat-to-ball skills porting to the game's highest levels.
7
Cardinals
JJ Wetherholt, INF, West Virginia: Wetherholt was sidelined for nearly two months after injuring his hamstring during Opening Weekend. That absence limited him to about a half-season's worth of at-bats; worse yet, it provided other top prospects the opportunity to leapfrog him, if only because of the perception they had greater momentum. The one offensive area where he lacks is slugging capacity; it's possible his in-game power peaks at average. Plenty of other second basemen -- and that's still held as his likely defensive landing spot -- have made careers from similar profiles, including Nico Hoerner and Andrés Giménez. Wetherholt should be able to do the same.
8
Angels
Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee: Moore was the most productive hitter on a 50-win Volunteers team. He launched 29 home runs, including three in a late-season contest against Kentucky (two of which went out to the opposite field). Moore keeps his barrel tight to his body throughout his swing, and he initiates from a setup that might remind you of former World Series MVP Édgar Rentería. Rest assured, the similarities end there. Whereas Rentería's game was built around contact and defense, Moore's is all about mashing and then mashing some more. He's not a highly skilled defensive player, and it's possible he transitions to the corner outfield before reaching the majors.
9
Pirates
Konnor Griffin, CF/SS, Jackson Prep HS (MS): Griffin is tall and explosive, and he ought to grow into an above-average defender at whichever position his employer plops him down at (evaluators we've spoken to think center field). The biggest thing holding him back is the uncertainty surrounding his hit tool. All the power in the world isn't worth a song or a dance if you can't make steady contact. Griffin swings and misses a lot for a top prep prospect, in part because of his tendency to nearly bar his lead arm on his swing.
10
Nationals
Seaver King, CF/INF, Wake Forest: King transferred from Wingate to Wake ahead of last season, but the improved quality of competition didn't faze him. Instead, he was one of the most productive hitters on a loaded Wake team, and he even posted a higher OPS during conference play than he did outside of it. King has an appreciable feel for contact that, though accompanied by a chase-happy approach, enabled him to keep his strikeout rate to 12%. Defensively, he recorded 10 or more appearances at shortstop, center field, and third base. The hot corner was his primary position, but it's possible his future employer would prefer him in center field, where he can leverage his plus speed into a no-fly zone.
11
Tigers
Bryce Rainer, SS, Harvard Westlake HS (CA): Rainer overhauled his left-handed swing over the offseason, a move that fueled his big spring and subsequent jump into contention for the title of best prep player in the class. He's a former two-way prospect with a big arm and the necessary physical characteristics required to stick at shortstop for the long haul (though some scouts worry he will outgrow the position). The upshot here is that he slots into the same family of tall, power-hitting shortstop as Gunnar Henderson, Corey Seager, and maybe even Colson Montgomery.
12
Red Sox
Braden Montgomery, OF, Texas A&M: Montgomery injured his ankle on an awkward slide during a Super Regionals game against Oregon that may have impacted his stock. A healthy Montgomery is a prolific switch-hitter who boasts well-above-average raw strength, particularly from the left side. Defensively, he'll fit in nicely in either corner thanks to a very strong arm, a remnant from his days as a two-way player. (He pitched just twice this season and shouldn't be viewed as a legitimate pro prospect on the mound.) Montgomery did strike out in nearly a quarter of his plate appearances during conference play, raising some concern about his hit tool. Provided he can keep his swing-and-miss tendencies in check as a pro, he has cleanup hitter upside.
13
Giants
James Tibbs III, OF, Florida State: Tibbs deserves a lot of credit for improving in consecutive seasons at Florida State. Tibbs went from striking out in almost a third of his plate appearances as a freshman to nearly recording as many home runs (25) as punch outs (30) as a junior. He's become physically stronger along the way, too, giving him a solid offensive foundation.
14
Cubs
Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State: Smith improved his triple-slash statistics by more than 100 points on average and slicing his strikeout rate from 28.7% to just over 15% with a swing change. The sticking point now is that it's not a given Smith will stick at the hot corner for the long haul. He does have a strong arm, however, and it's clear that he's willing to put in the work to get better; at the same time, we're hedging in case he has to move across the diamond or into the outfield, where the pressure would be on his power and patience porting in whole.
15
Mariners
Jurrangelo Cijntje, RHP/LHP, Mississippi State: Cijntje (that's "SAIN-ja") is a switch-pitcher, and not in a gimmicky sense: he's capable of clearing 90 mph with both arms. He's also not a switch-pitcher in a committed sense, as he primarily throws with his right arm these days. That's a wise decision since he shows better velocity (into the upper 90s) and stuff (top-notch fastball and good breaking ball) from that direction. Cijntje is on the shorter side (listed at 5-foot-11) but he's a good athlete who averaged nearly six innings per pop this season.
16
Marlins
PJ Morlando, 1B/OF, Summerville HS (SC): Morlando has a promising offensive profile, including good strength and feel for contact. But he's also limited defensively and he turned 19 months ago.
17
Brewers
Braylon Payne, OF, Elkins HS (TX): Payne has an angular frame and some exciting power and speed tools. He's going to require some serious development time and instruction in order to maximize those traits, however. 
18
Rays
Theo Gillen, SS, Westlake HS (TX): Some scouts consider him to be one of the best pure hitters in the class, an attribute owed to his mature approach and propensity for hitting line drives. There's likely to be some juice here, too, as he continues to fill out his 6-foot-2 frame. The big question facing Gillen is where he plays positionally; he's a well-above-average runner, yet he has a below-average arm after undergoing shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. It's possible Gillen ends up at either second base or perhaps in the outfield, where his set of wheels would allow him to cover a generous patch of land.
19
Mets
Carson Benge, OF/RHP, Oklahoma State: Benge threw more than 60 innings for the Cowboys over the last two seasons and would go in the top five rounds if he were a full-time pitcher. Yet he's a superior prospect as a hitter, to the extent that his professional career will come as an outfielder. Benge has shown an appreciable feel for making contact and posting good exit velocities. He nearly walked more than he struck out for a second consecutive season, and he established a new career-high in home runs along the way
20
Blue Jays
Trey Yesavage, P, East Carolina: Yesavage had an eventful stretch this year, returning from a collapsed lung to duel Chase Burns and the Demon Deacons in a regionals elimination game. Yesavage is a physical right-hander who pitches off a high front side and achieves a steep release point. Predictably, his arsenal is all about verticality. His low-to-mid-90s fastball features a lot of rise, and he complements it with a series of secondary pitches, including a hammer curve and a bat-missing split-change.
21
Twins
Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Kansas State: Culpepper is the only collegiate on this list we feel confident will regularly play shortstop at the major leagues. He took over at the six this season, having previously played third out of deference to 2023 Blue Jays draftee Nick Goodwin, and showed off the requisite arm strength and athleticism to play it at an above-average level heading forward. While he has a good feel for contact, he's a little too swing-happy (in part because of some sketchy breaking ball pitch recognition) and he boasts limited muscle. (He posted a sub-.050 ISO in last summer's Cape Cod League.)
22
Orioles
Vance Honeycutt, CF, North Carolina: Honeycutt combines high-grade outfield defense with the kind of power-speed combination that allowed him to record two 20-20 seasons in three tries at UNC. Unfortunately, his game possesses a potentially fatal flaw in his substandard hit tool. Honeycutt whiffs a lot, resulting in a 28% strikeout rate that ticked higher during conference play. There are big-league center fielders who can make an elevated K rate work -- Brandon Marsh, Byron Buxton, and Jose Siri among them -- but punching out that often in The Show isn't as alarming as doing it in college.
23
Dodgers
Kellon Lindsey, SS, Hardee HS (FL): Lindsey, a Florida commit, is a former two-sport star and one of the top athletes in the class. He possesses top-of-the-scale speed and more than enough arm for the left side of the infield. The reason he's here and not higher is because there are concerns about how his bat will take against higher-level pitching -- especially in the early going, and especially given how most first-round prep players have performed in A-ball since the minor-league reorganization.
24
Braves
Cam Caminiti, P, Saguaro HS (AZ): Ken Caminiti's cousin is an athletic southpaw who throws hard and has shown some propensity for improving. He made tweaks to his arsenal over the offseason, including his breaking balls, but some evaluators have wondered if he'll be best served picking up a gyro slider once he turns professional -- that way he might develop a true out pitch to pair with his heater.
25
Padres
Kash Mayfield, LHP, Elk HS (OK): Mayfield is a physical lefty (listed at 6-foot-4) capable of touching into the upper-90s despite a delivery that looks like he's playing catch. He's also shown a feel for spin, giving teams plenty of right-tail outcomes to dream upon.
26
Yankees
Ben Hess, P, Alabama: Hess had a pretty miserable platform year, posting a 5.80 ERA and a 4.6 walks per nine rate. He's a physical righty with velocity and feel for a good curveball. Mid-rotation upside if all develops as planned.
27
Phillies
Dante Nori, OF, Northville HS (MI): Nori will turn 20 in October. There are also some offensive concerns given that he has substandard power projection. Nori does run well, however, and if you're a little higher on his hit tool than our modest forecast then you can see a top-of-the-order center fielder.
28
Astros
Walker Janek, C, Sam Houston: Janek gades as a surefire backstop with a strong arm. He also has some offensive promise (he cranked 17 home runs this season).
29
Diamondbacks
Slade Caldwell, OF, Valley View HS (AR): The Diamondbacks love those small outfielders. Caldwell is the latest in a line that includes Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas, among many others. He's a speedy runner with a fast bat. He went just a little earlier than expected as well -- but when you have a type, you have a type.
30
Rangers
Malcolm Moore, C, Stanford: Moore is a difficult prospect to nail down. In theory, he's a catcher who homered 16 times and walked more than he struck out in a power conference while showing an appreciable feel for contact. Moore hit only .255, however, because of his tendency to hit a lot of fly balls -- his ground-ball percentage finished under 29%. Batting average isn't the end-all be-all at any level, but first-round bats generally fare better in their platform years.

Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

31. Diamondbacks: Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Kentucky
32. Orioles: Griff O'Ferrall, SS, Virginia

Compensation pick

33. Twins: Kyle DeBarge, SS, Louisiana-Lafayette

Competitive Balance Round A

34. Brewers: Blake Burke, 1B, Tennessee
35. Diamondbacks: JD Dix, SS, Whitefish Bay HS (WI)
36. Guardians: Braylon Doughty, P, Chaparral HS (CA)
37. Pirates: Levi Sterling, P, Notre Dame HS (CA)
38. Rockies: Brody Brecht, P, Iowa 
39. Nationals: Caleb Lomavita, C, Cal

Second round

40. Athletics: Tommy White, 3B, LSU
41. Royals: David Shields, P, Mt. Lebanon HS (PA)
42. Rockies: Jared Thomas, OF, Texas 
43. White Sox: Caleb Bonemer, SS, Okemos HS (MI)
44. Nationals: Luke Dickerson, SS, Morris Knolls HS (NJ)
45. Angels: Chris Cortez, P, Texas A&M
46. Mets: Janathan Santucci, P, Duke 
47. Pirates: Wyatt Sanford, SS, Independence HS (TX)
48. Guardians: Jacob Cozart, C, NC State
49. Tigers: Owen Hall, P, Edmond North HS (OK)
50. Red Sox: Payton Tolle, P, TCU 
51. Reds: Tyson Lewis, SS, Millard West HS (NE)
52. Padres: Boston Bateman, P, Adolfo Camarillo HS (CA)
53. Yankees: Bryce Cunningham, P, Vanderbilt
54. Cubs: Cole Mathis, 3B, College of Charleston 
55. Mariners: Ryan Sloan, P, York Community HS (IL)
56. Marlins: Carter Johnson, SS, Oxford HS (AL)
57. Brewers: Bryce Meccage, P, The Pennington School (NJ)
58. Rays: Èmilien Pitre, 2B, Kentucky
59. Blue Jays: Khal Stephen, P, Mississippi State
60. Twins: Billy Amick, 3B, Tennessee 
61. Orioles: Ethan Anderson, C, Virginia 
62. Braves: Carter Holton, P, Vanderbilt
63. Phillies: Griffin Burkholder, OF, Freedom HS (VA) 
64. Diamondbacks: Ivan Luciano, C, El Shaddai Christian Academy (PR)
65. Rangers: Dylan Dreiling, OF, Tennessee

Competitive Balance Round B

66. Rays: Tyler Bell, SS, Lincoln Way East HS (IL) 
67. Brewers: Chris Levonas, P, Christian Brothers Academy (NJ)
68. White Sox: Blake Larson, P, IMG Academy (FL)
69. Twins: Dasan Hill, P, Grapevine HS (TX)
70. Marlins: Aiden May, P, Oregon State
71. Reds: Luke Holman, P, LSU
72. Tigers: Ethan Schiefelbein, P, Corona Senior HS (CA) 
73. Athletics: Gage Jump, P, LSU

Compensation pick

74. Angels: Ryan Johnson, P, Dallas Baptist

Third round

75. Athletics: Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, SS, Rutgers 
76. Royals: Drew Beam, P, Tennessee
77. Rockies: Cole Messina, C, South Carolina
78. White Sox: Nick McLain, OF, Arizona State
79. Nationals: Kevin Bazzell, C, Texas Tech 
80. Cardinals: Brian Holiday, P, Oklahoma State
81. Angels: Ryan Prager, P, Texas A&M
82. Mets: Nate Dohm, P, Mississippi State
83. Pirates: Josh Hartle, P, Wake Forest
84. Guardians: Joey Oakie, P, Ankeny Centennial HS (IA) 
85. Tigers: Josh Randall, P, San Diego
86. Red Sox: Brandon Neely, P, Florida
87. Reds: Mike Sirota, OF, Northeastern
88. Padres: Cobb Hightower, SS, East Rowan HS (NC)
89. Yankees: Thatcher Hurd, P, LSU 
90. Cubs: Ronny Cruz, SS, Miami Christian School (FL)
91. Mariners: Hunter Cranton, P, Kansas
92. Marlins: Gage Miller, 2B, Alabama
93. Brewers: Jaron DeBerry, P, Dallas Baptist
94. Rays: Nathan Flewelling, C, St. Joseph HS (CAN) 
95. Blue Jays: Johnny King, P, Naples HS (FL)
96. Twins: Khadim Diaw, C, Loyola Marymount
97. Orioles: Austin Overn, OF, USC
98. Dodgers: Chase Harlan, 3B, Central Bucks East HS (PA)
99. Braves: Luke Sinnard, P, Indiana 
100. Phillies: John Spikerman, SS, Oklahoma
101. Astros: Ryan Forucci, P, UC San Diego
102. Diamondbacks: Daniel Eagen, P, Presbyterian College
103. Rangers: Casey Cook, OF, North Carolina

Fourth round

104. Athletics: Rodney Green, OF, Cal 
105. Royals: L.P. Langevin, P, Louisiana Lafayette
106. Rockies: Blake Wright, 3B, Clemson
107. White Sox: Casey Saucke, OF, Virginia
108. Nationals: Jackson Kent, P, Arizona 
109. Cardinals: Ryan Campos, C, Arizona State
110. Angels: Austin Gordon, P, Clemson
111. Mets: Eli Serrano, OF, NC State
112. Pirates: Eddie Rynders, SS, Wisconsin Lutheran HS (WI) 
113. Guardians: Rafe Schlesinger, P, Miami (FL) 
114. Tigers: Michael Massey, P, Wake Forest 
115. Red Sox: Zach Ehrhard, OF, Oklahoma State 
116. Giants: Dakota Jordan, OF, Mississippi State 
117. Reds: Peyton Stovall, 2B, Arkansas
118. Padres: Tyson Neighbors, P, Kansas State 
119. Yankees: Gage Ziehl, P, Miami (FL) 
120. Cubs: Ty Southisene, SS, Basic HS (NV) 
121. Mariners: Josh Caron, C, Nebraska 
122. Marlins: Fenwick Trimble, OF, James Madison 
123. Brewers: Marco Dinges, C, Florida State
124. Rays: Nate Knowles, P, William & Mary 
125. Blue Jays: Sean Keys, 3B, Bucknell
126. Twins: Jaime Ferrer, OF, Florida State
127. Orioles: Chase Allsup, P, Auburn 
128. Dodgers: Jakob Wright, P, Cal Poly 
129. Braves: Herick Hernandez, P, Miami (FL) 
130. Phillies: Carson DeMartini, 3B, Virginia Tech
131. Astros: Parker Smith, P, Rice 
132. Diamondbacks: Tytus Cissell, SS, Francis Howell HS (MO) 
133. Rangers: David Hagaman, P, West Virginia

Compensation picks

134. Padres: Kavares Tears, OF, Tennessee 
135. Padres: Clark Candiotti, P, Arizona 
136. Blue Jays: Nick Mitchell, OF, Indiana

Fifth round

137. Athletics: Sam Stuhr, P, Portland 
138. Royals: A.J. Causey, P, Tennessee 
139. Rockies: Lebarron Johnson Jr., P, Texas
140. White Sox: Sam Antonacci, INF, Coastal Carolina
141. Nationals:  Randal Diaz, SS, Indiana State 
142. Cardinals: Braden Davis, P, Oklahoma 
143. Angels: Dylan Jordan, P, Viera HS (FL) 
144. Mets: Trey Snyder, SS, Liberty North HS (MO) 
145. Pirates: Will Taylor, OF, Clemson  
146. Guardians: Aidan Major, P, West Virginia
147. Tigers: Jack Penney, 3B, Notre Dame
148. Red Sox: Brandon Clarke, P, State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota
149. Giants: Jakob Christian, OF, San Diego 
150. Reds: Tristan Smith, P, Clemson 
151. Padres: Kale Fountain, 3B, Norris HS (NE)  
152. Yankees: Greysen Carter, P, Vanderbilt
153. Cubs: Ariel Armas, C, San Diego 
154. Mariners: Charlie Beilenson, P, Duke 
155. Marlins: Grant Shepardson, P, Mountain Vista HS (CO)
156. Brewers: John Holobetz, P, Old Dominion  
157. Rays: Jacob Kmatz, P, Oregon State
158. Blue Jays: Jackson Wentworth, P, Kansas State 
159. Twins: Caden Kendle, OF, Cal-Irvine 
160. Orioles: Ryan Stafford, C, Cal Poly 
161. Braves: Nick Montgomery, C, Cypress HS (CA) 
162. Phillies: Carter Mathison, OF, Indiana
163. Astros: Cole Hertzler, P, Liberty  
164. Diamondbacks: Connor Foley, P, Indiana
165. Rangers: Devin Fitz-Gerald, SS, Stoneman Douglas HS (FL)

Sixth round

166. Athletics: Josiah Romeo, P, Mayfield SS (CAN)  
167. Royals: Tanner Jones, P, Texas A&M 
168. Rockies: Konner Eaton, P, George Mason
169. White Sox: Jackson Appel, C, Texas A&M 
170. Nationals: Davian Garcia, P, Florida Gulf Coast 
171. Cardinals: Josh Kross, C, Cincinnati 
172. Angels: Peyton Olejnik, P, Miami (OH)
173. Mets: Corey Collins, 1B, Georgia  
174. Pirates: Matt Ager, P, UC Santa Barbara
175. Guardians: Caden Favors, P, Wichita State 
176. Tigers: Woody Hadeen, SS, Cal-Irvine
177. Red Sox: Blake Aita, P, Kennesaw State
178. Giants: Robert Hipwell, 3B, Santa Clara 
179. Reds: Jacob Friend, C, Davidson  
180. Padres: Darrien McDowell, OF, West Florida 
181. Yankees: Griffin Herring, P, LSU 
182. Cubs: Ryan Gallagher, P, UC Santa Barbara
183. Mariners: Grant Knipp, two-way player, Campbell 
184. Marlins: Payton Green, SS, Georiga Tech 
185. Brewers: Chandler Welch, P, Tulane
186. Rays: Janzen Keisel, P, Oklahoma State
187. Blue Jays: Aaron Parker, C, UC-Santa Barbara  
188. Twins: Derek Bender, C, Coastal Carolina
189. Orioles: DJ Layton, SS, Charlotte Christian HS (NC) 
190. Dodgers: Brooks Auger, P, Mississippi State
191. Braves: Ethan Bagwell, P, Collinsville HS (IL) 
192. Phillies: Kodey Shojinaga, C, Kansas 
193. Astros: Caden Powell, SS, Seminole State 
194. Diamondbacks: Mason Marriott, P, Baylor 
195. Rangers: Garrett Horn, P, Liberty

Seventh round

196. Athletics: Dylan Dien, C, Great Oak HS (CA) 
197. Royals: Dennis Colleran, P, Northeastern 
198. Rockies: Fidel Ulloa, P, LSU 
199. White Sox: Phil Fox, P, Pittsburgh 
200. Nationals: Robert Cranz, P, Oklahoma State 
201. Cardinals: Andrew Dutkanych IV, P, Vanderbilt
202. Angels: Bridger Holmes, P, Oregon State 
203. Mets: Will Watson, P, USC 
204. Pirates: Connor Wietgrefe, P, Minnesota 
205. Guardians: Cameron Sullivan, P, Mt. Vernon HS (IN) 
206. Tigers: Jackson Strong, OF, Canisius College
207. Red Sox: Will Turner, OF, South Alabama 
208. Giants: Greg Farone, P, Alabama 
209. Reds: Myles Smith, OF, Cal-Irvine 
210. Padres: Kai Roberts, OF, Utah 
211. Yankees: Wyatt Parliament, P, Virginia Tech  
212. Cubs: Ivan Brethowr, OF, UC Santa Barbara
213. Mariners: Brock Moore, P, Oregon 
214. Marlins: Nick Brink, P, Portland
215. Brewers: Mason Molina, P, Arkansas 
216. Rays: Ryan Andrade, P, Pittsburgh 
217. Blue Jays: Austin Cates, P, UNLV 
218. Twins: Eli Jones, P, South Carolina
219. Orioles: Carson Dorsey, P, Florida State 
220. Dodgers: Elijah Hainline, SS, Oregon State
221. Braves: Brett Sears, P, Nebraska  
222. Phillies: Joel Dragoo, OF, Presbyterian
223. Astros: Joseph Sullivan, OF, South Alabama 
224. Diamondbacks: Luke Craig, P, UNC Wilmington 
225. Rangers: Rafe Perich, 3B, Lehigh

Eighth round

226. Athletics: Davis Diaz, C, Vanderbilt 
227. Royals: Nick Conte, P, Duke 
228. Rockies: Luke Jewett, P, UCLA
229. White Sox: Aaron Combs, P, Tennessee  
230. Nationals: Sam Petersen, OF, Iowa
231. Cardinals: Jack Findlay, P, Notre Dame 
232. Angels: Randy Flores, SS, Alabama St. 
233. Mets: Ryan Lambert, P, Oklahoma  
234. Pirates: Gavin Adams, P, Florida State 
235. Guardians: Donovan Zsak, P, Rutgers 
236. Tigers: Ethan Sloan, P, Regis
237. Red Sox: Conrad Cason, two-way player, Greater Atlanta Christian HS (GA)
238. Giants: Niko Mazza, P, Southern Miss   
239. Reds: Luke Hayden, P, Indiana State 
240. Padres: Nick Wissman, P, Dayton
241. Yankees: Tyler Wilson, 1B, Grand Canyon
242. Cubs: Edgar Alvarez, 1B, Nicholls State 
243. Mariners: Will Roley, P, VMI 
244. Marlins: Jacob Jenkins-Coward, OF, East Carolina
245. Brewers: Sam Garcia, P, Oklahoma State 
246. Rays: Jayden Voelker, P, Northern Essex CC 
247. Blue Jays: Eddie Micheletti Jr., OF, Virginia Tech 
248. Twins: Jakob Hall, P, Oral Roberts
249. Orioles: Colin Tuft, C, Tulane 
250. Dodgers: Brendan Tunink, OF, Newman Central Catholic HS (IL)  
251. Braves: Logan Samuels, P, University of Montevallo
252. Phillies: Camron Hill, P, Georgia Tech
253. Astros: Dylan Howard, P, Radford 
254. Diamondbacks: Travis Garnett, P, William & Mary 
255. Rangers: Anthony Susac, P, Arizona

Ninth round

256. Athletics: Jared Sprauge-Lott, 3B, Arkansas 
257. Royals: Canyon Brown, C, North Carolina A&T 
258. Rockies: Tommy Hopfe, 1B, Fresno State
259. White Sox: Jack Young, P, Iowa 
260. Nationals: Jackson Ross, 3B, Ole Miss 
261. Cardinals: Cade McGee, 3B, Texas Tech 
262. Angels: Derek Clark, P, West Virginia 
263. Mets: Jaxon Jelkin, P, Houston
264. Pirates: Duce Gourson, SS, UCLA 
265. Guardians: Sean Matson, P, Harvard 
266. Tigers: Zach Swanson, P, Toutle Lake HS (WA) 
267. Red Sox: Hudson White, C, Arkansas 
268. Giants: Zane Zielinkski, SS, Illinois-Chicago 
269. Reds: Ryan McCrystal, C, East Carolina 
270. Padres: Zach Evans, INF, Lenoir-Rhyne 
271. Yankees: Tanner Bauman, P, Auburn
272. Cubs: Brooks Caple, P, Lamar 
273. Mariners: Aiden Butler, P, Polk State 
274. Marlins: Dub Gleed, 3B, Cal-Irvine 
275. Brewers: Griffin Tobias, P, Lake Central HS (IN)
276. Rays:  Garrett Gainey, P, South Carolina 
277. Blue Jays: Colby Holcombe, P, Mississippi State 
278. Twins: Jason Doktorczyk, P, Nevada 
279. Orioles: Jack Crowder, P, Illinois
280. Dodgers: Kole Myers, OF, Troy 
281. Braves: Owen Hackman, P, Loyola Marymount  
282. Phillies: Marcus Morgan, P, Iowa
283. Astros: Ryan Smith, P, Illinois-Chicago 
284. Diamondbacks: Ben McLaughlin, 3B, Arkansas 
285. Rangers: Keith Jones II, OF, New Mexico State

10th round

286. Athletics: Cameron Leary, OF, Boston College 
287. Royals: Nate Ackenhausen, P, LSU 
288. Rockies: Fisher Jameson, P, Florida 
289. White Sox: Cole McConnell, OF, Louisiana Tech 
290. Nationals: Luke Johnson, P, UMBC
291. Cardinals: Bryce Madron, OF, Oklahoma
292. Angels: Ryan Nicholson, 1B, Kentucky 
293. Mets: Brendan Girton, P, Oklahoma 
294. Pirates: Derek Berg, C, Army
295. Guardians: Chase Mobley, P, Durant HS (FL)
296. Tigers: R.J. Sales, P, UNC Wilmington
297. Red Sox: Devin Futrell, P, Vanderbilt 
298. Giants: Cade Vernon, P, Murray State
299. Reds: Yanuel Casiano, C, Academia Deportiva Albergue Olimpico (PR) 
300. Padres: Jack Costello, 3B, San Diego
301. Yankees: Joe Delossantos, OF, William & Mary  
302. Cubs: Matt Halbach, 3B, UC-San Diego
303. Mariners: Anthony Donofrio, OF, North Carolina 
304. Marlins: Michael Snyder, 3B, Oklahoma
305. Brewers: Ethan Dorchies, P, Cary-Grove HS (IL) 
306. Rays: Trey Pooser, P, Kentucky 
307. Blue Jays: Carter Cunningham, OF, East Carolina
308. Twins: Peyton Carr, 3B, High Point 
309. Orioles: Christian Rodriguez, P, Cal State Fullerton 
310. Dodgers: Seamus Barrett, P, Loyola-Marymount
311. Braves: Jacob Kroeger, P, Maryville 
312. Phillies: Brady Day, SS, Kansas State
313. Astros: Ramsey David, P, Southeastern
314. Diamondbacks: Trent Youngblood, OF, Transylvania University
315. Rangers: Jake Jekielek, P, Northwood

11th round

316. Athletics: Kyle Robinson, P, Texas Tech 
317. Royals: Zachary Cawyer, P, TCU 
318. Rockies: Alan Espinal, C, Vanderbilt 
319. White Sox: Blake Shepardson, P, San Francisco 
320. Nationals: Merritt Beeker, P, Ball State 
321. Cardinals: Jon Jon Gazdar, SS, Austin Peay 
322. Angels: Trey Gregory-Alford, P, Coronado HS (CO)
323. Mets: Nick Roselli, 2B, Binghamton 
324. Pirates: Jacob Bimbi, P, Western Kentucky 
325. Guardians: Garrett Howe, SS, Samford  
326. Tigers: Micah Ashman, P, Utah
327. Red Sox: Steven Brooks, P, Cal Poly 
328. Giants: Andy Polanco, OF, Central Pointe Christian Academy (FL)
329. Reds: Edgar Colon, P, Felix Varela Senior HS (FL) 
330. Padres: Sean Barnett, two-way player, Wingate 
331. Yankees: Mack Estrada, P, Northwest Florida State 
332. Cubs: Eli Lovich, OF, Blue Valley West HS (KS) 
333. Mariners: Christian Little, P, LSU
334. Marlins:  Jake Faherty, P, Arkansas
335. Brewers: Caedmon Parker, P, TCU 
336. Rays: Cade Citelli, P, Houston 
337. Blue Jays: Troy Guthrie, P, Parish Community HS (FL) 
338. Twins: Michael Carpenter, P, Madison College 
339. Orioles: Sebastian Gongora, P, Louisville 
340. Dodgers: Aidan Foeller, P, Southern Illinois
341. Braves: Patrick Clohisy, OF, St. Louis 
342. Phillies: Titan Hayes, P, Austin Peay 
343. Astros: Jason Schiavone, C, James Madison 
344. Diamondbacks: Bo Walker, OF, Starrs Mill HS (GA) 
345. Rangers: Dalton Pence, P, North Carolina

12th round

346. Athletics: Ali Camarillo, SS, Texas A&M 
347. Royals: Tommy Molsky, P, Oklahoma State 
348. Rockies: Everett Catlett, P, Georgetown 
349. White Sox: Nathan Archer, OF, Bowling Green 
350. Nationals: Alexander Meckley, P, Coastal Carolina
351. Cardinals: Ian Petrutz, OF Alabama
352. Angels: Fran Oschell III, P, Duke 
353. Mets: Ethan Lanthier, P, Kansas 
354. Pirates: Camden Janik, C, Illinois 
355. Guardians: Sean Heppner, P, University of British Columbia
356. Tigers: Jude Warwick, SS, Downers Grove North HS (IL) 
357. Red Sox: Brady Tygart, P, Arkansas
358. Giants: Zander Darby, SS, UC Santa Barbara 
359. Reds: Will Cannon, P, Auburn 
360. Padres: Brandon Butterworth, SS, NC State 
361. Yankees: Brendan Jones, OF, Kansas State 
362. Cubs: Daniel Avitia, P, Grand Canyon
363. Mariners:  Evan Truitt, P, Charleston Southern 
364. Marlins: Conor Caskenette, C, Purdue 
365. Brewers: Tyson Hardin, P, Mississippi State
366. Rays: Jack Lines, SS, TNXL Academy (FL) 
367. Blue Jays: Carson Messina, P, Summerville HS (SC) 
368. Twins: Christian Becerra, P, Cal 
369. Orioles: Andrew Tess, C, Calvary Christian HS (FL) 
370. Dodgers: Cody Morse, P, Weatherford College 
371. Braves: Cayman Goode, P, Douglas S. Freeman School (VA) 
372. Phillies: A.J. Wilson, P, UNC Charlotte 
373. Astros: Ryan Verdugo, P, CSU Bakersfield 
374. Diamondbacks: John West, P, Boston College
375. Rangers: Josh Springer, C, Corona Senior HS (CA)

13th round

376. Athletics: Riley Huge, P, Winthrop 
377. Royals: Sam Kulasingam, 3B, Air Force
378. Rockies: Justin Loer, P, LSU 
379. White Sox: Pierce George, P, Alabama 
380. Nationals: Bryant Olson, P, Mercer 
381. Cardinals: Nolan Sparks, P, University of Rochester 
382. Angels: Fulton Lockhart, P, Central Florida
383. Mets: R.J. Gordon, P, Oregon  
384. Pirates: Matt McShane, P, Saint Joseph's
385. Guardians: Bennett Thompson, C, Oregon 
386. Tigers: Lucas Elissalt, P, Chipola College 
387. Red Sox: Shea Sprague, P, North Carolina  
388. Giants: Drake George, P, Lewis-Clark State
389. Reds: Anthony Stephan, OF, Virginia 
390. Padres: Matthew Watson, P, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi 
391. Yankees: Dillon Lewis, OF, Queens University of Charlotte
392. Cubs: Ethan Aschenbeck, P, Texas A&M 
393. Mariners: Brandon Eike, 3B, VCU   
394. Marlins: Cody Schrier, SS, UCLA
395. Brewers: Joey Broughton, P, Northville HS (MI)
396. Rays: Connor Hujsak, OF, Mississippi State
397. Blue Jays:  Brock Tibbitts, C, Indiana 
398. Twins: Xavier Kolhosser, P, St. John's 
399. Orioles: Brandon Downer, P, Cal Baptist
400. Dodgers: Mike Villani, P, Long Beach State 
401. Braves: Colby Jones, SS, Northwest Florida St. College 
402. Phillies: Tegan Cain, P, Kansas 
403. Astros: Bryce Boettcher, OF, Oregon 
404. Diamondbacks: Kyle Ayers, P, TCU 
405. Rangers: Aidan Deakins, P, Wabash Valley College

14th round

406. Athletics: Ryan Magdic, P, Missouri 
407. Royals: Kyle DeGroat, P, Wallkill Senior HS (NY) 
408. Rockies: Sam Gerth, P, Navarro College 
409. White Sox: Justin Sinibaldi, P, Rutgers
410. Nationals: Yoel Tejada Jr., P, Florida State
411. Cardinals: Mason Burns, P, Western Kentucky 
412. Angels: Najer Victor, P, Central Florida
413. Mets: Tanner Witt, P, Texas 
414. Pirates: Ian Farrow, OF, Florida Gulf Coast 
415. Guardians: Ryan Cesarini, OF, Saint Joseph's 
416. Tigers: Preston Howey, P, St. Mary's 
417. Red Sox: Alex Bouchard, P, Lehigh  
418. Giants: Jeremiah Jenkins, 1B, Maine
419. Reds: Adrian Areizaga, SS, Leadership Christian Academy (PR) 
420. Padres: Brendan Durfee, C, UC Santa Barbara
421. Yankees: Austin Green, 2B, Texas Tech 
422. Cubs: Cameron Sisneros, 1B, East Tennessee State  
423. Mariners: Austin St. Laurent, 3B, Appalachian State
424. Marlins: Cam Clayton, SS, Washington 
425. Brewers: James Nunnallee, C, Lightridge HS (VA)
426. Rays: Ryan Schiefer, P, Arizona State 
427. Blue Jays: J.R. Freethy, 2B, Nevada 
428. Twins: Jacob Kisting, P, Bradley 
429. Orioles: Cohen Achen, P, Lindsey Wilson College
430. Dodgers: Will Gagnon, P, Reedley College
431. Braves:  Mason Guerra, 1B, Oregon State 
432. Phillies: Jared Spencer, P, Indiana State 
433. Astros: Ryan Mathiesen, P, The Master's University
434. Diamondbacks:  Braden Quinn, P, UConn 
435. Rangers: Ben Hartl, C, Kansas

15th round

436. Athletics: Blake Hammon, P, Santa Clara 
437. Royals: Tyler Davis, P, Mississippi State 
438. Rockies: Luke Thelen, P, Western Michigan 
439. White Sox: Mason Moore, P, Kentucky
440. Nationals: Sir Jamison Jones, C, St. Rita HS (IL) 
441. Cardinals: Sam Brodersen, P, Louisiana Tech 
442. Angels: Bailan Caraballo, OF, Reborn Christian Academy (FL) 
443. Mets: Owen Woodward, P, Houston 
444. Pirates: Ethan Lege, 3B, Ole Miss 
445. Guardians: Conner Whittaker, P, Florida State
446. Tigers: Zach MacDonald, OF, Miami (OH) 
447. Red Sox: Joey Gartrell, P, Portland 
448. Giants: Evan Gray, P, St. Louis
449. Reds: Jordan Little, P, Virginia Tech 
450. Padres: Tanner Smith, P, Harvard 
451. Yankees: Marshall Toole, OF, Wofford
452. Cubs: Hayden Frank, P, Lipscomb 
453. Mariners: Thomas Higgins Jr., P, Georgia Southern
454. Marlins: Coen Niclai, C, Robert Service HS (AK) 
455. Brewers: Travis Smith, P, Kentucky
456. Rays: Derek Datil, OF, Antonio Lucchetti HS (PR)   
457. Blue Jays: Jonathan Todd, P, Western Carolina
458. Twins: Cole Peschi, P, Campbell
459. Orioles: Carter Rustad, P, Missouri 
460. Dodgers: Erik Parker, SS, North Gwinett HS (GA) 
461. Braves: Owen Carey, OF, Londonderry HS (NH) 
462. Phillies: Luke Gabrysh, P, Saint Joseph's 
463. Astros: Drew Vogel, SS, Murray State 
464. Diamondbacks: Rocco Reid, P, Clemson 
465. Rangers: Brooks Folwer, P, Oral Roberts

16th round

466. Athletics: Connor Spencer, P, Ole Miss 
467. Royals: Andrew Morones, P, Cal State Fullerton 
468. Rockies: Kevin Fitzer, 1B, Cal State Northridge 
469. White Sox: T.J. McCants, OF, Alabama 
470. Nationals: Nolan Hughes, P, Xavier 
471. Cardinals: Deniel Ortiz, 3B, Walters State CC 
472. Angels: Will Gervase, P, Wake Forest 
473. Mets: Josh Blum, P, USC 
474. Pirates: Brian Curley, P, VCU 
475. Guardians: Jacob Remily, P, Maryknoll HS (HI)
476. Tigers: Andson Seibert, P, Blue Valley Southwest HS (KS) 
477. Red Sox: Griffin Kilander, P, Wayne St. 
478. Giants: Tyler Switalski, P, West Virginia 
479. Reds: Jimmy Romano, P, Duke 
480. Padres: Kasen Wells, OF, Weatherford College
481. Yankees: Xavier Rivas, P, Ole Miss 
482. Cubs: Christian Gordon, P, VCU 
483. Mariners: Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman, P, East Carolina
484. Marlins: Eric Rataczak, 1B, Niagara 
485. Brewers: Jayden Dubanewicz, P, Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS (FL) 
486. Rays: Brady Marget, 1B, Tulane 
487. Blue Jays: Colby Martin, P, Southeastern University 
488. Twins: Aidian Haugh, P, North Carolina 
489. Orioles: Nate George, OF, Minooka Community HS (IL)
490. Dodgers: Evan Shaw, P, Kansas 
491. Braves: Titus Dumitru, OF, New Mexico State 
492. Phillies: Eli Trop, P, Penn
493. Astros: Bryce Mayer, P, Missouri 
494. Diamondbacks: Dawson Brown, P, Georgia Tech 
495. Rangers: Eric Loomis, P, Missouri State

17th round

496. Athletics: Aidan Layton, P, Seton Hill 
497. Royals: Dane Burns, P, N/A 
498. Rockies: Nolan Clifford, SS, Creighton 
499. White Sox: Lyle Miller-Green, two-way player, Austin Peay 
500. Nationals: Gavin Bruni, P, Ohio State 
501. Cardinals: Brandt Thompson, P, Missouri State 
502. Angels: Lucas Ramirez, OF, American Heritage School (FL) 
503. Mets: Jacoby Long, OF, Miami (FL) 
504. Pirates: Andrew Patrick, OF, Wright State 
505. Guardians: Logan McGuire, P, Georgia Tech
506. Tigers: Gabriel Rosado, C, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy 
507. Red Sox: Yan Cruz, OF, Academia Presbiteriana HS (PR) 
508. Giants: Hunter Dryden, P, Whitworth University 
509. Reds: Trent Hodgdon, P, South Carolina Upstate 
510. Padres: Ryan Jackson, SS, USC 
511. Yankees: JoJo Jackson, OF, Georgia State 
512. Cubs: Ben Johnson, P, Georgia Southern 
513. Mariners: Harrison Kreiling, P, Nebraska-Omaha
514. Marlins: Micah McDowell, OF, Oregon State 
515. Brewers: Cooper Malamazian, SS, Narbeth Academy (IL) 
516. Rays: Andres Galan, P, Cal 
517. Blue Jays: Gavin Smith, SS, Valley Christian HS (AZ) 
518. Twins: Jay Thomason, 3B, Air Force 
519. Orioles: Iziah Salinas, P, Cowley County CC 
520. Dodgers: Jackson Nicklaus, SS, Oklahoma 
521. Braves: Jacob Shafer, P, UNC Wilmington 
522. Phillies: Ryan Degges, P, UNC Charlotte 
523. Astros: Ethan Wagner, OF, P27 Academy
524. Diamondbacks: Drake Frize, P, San Diego 
525. Rangers: Joey Danielson, P, North Dakota St.

18th round

526. Athletics: Tucker Novotny, P, Minnesota 
527. Royals: Corey Cousin, OF, Slidell HS (LA) 
528. Rockies: Tyler Hampu, P, Austin Peay 
529. White Sox: Liam Paddack, P, Gonzaga 
530. Nationals: Teo Banks, OF, Tulane 
531. Cardinals: Christian Martin, SS, Virginia Tech 
532. Angels: David Mershon, SS, Mississippi State 
533. Mets: Jace Hampson, P, Lynnwood HS (WA) 
534. Pirates: Jake Shirk, P, Wright State
535. Guardians: Izaak Martinez, P, UC San Diego 
536. Tigers: Bryce Alewine, P, Southern Union St. JC
537. Red Sox: Cole Tolbert, P, Ole Miss 
538. Giants: Ryan Slater, P, Florida 
539. Reds: Jalen Hairston, 3B, State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota 
540. Padres: Victor Figueroa, 1B, Florida Southwestern State 
541. Yankees: Gus Hughes, P, High Point 
542. Cubs: Thomas Mangus, P, Navarro College 
543. Mariners: Matt Tiberia, P, Lynn
544. Marlins: Nate Payne, P, Central Dauphin HS (PA) 
545. Brewers: Tyler Renz, P, Fox Lane HS (NY) 
546. Rays: Dominic Niman, P, Kentucky
547. Blue Jays: Holden Wilkerson, P, VMI
548. Twins: Michael Ross, P, Samford 
549. Orioles: Michael Caldon, P, Felician College  
550. Dodgers: Isaac Ayton, P, Oregon
551. Braves: Jake Steels, OF, Cal Poly 
552. Phillies: Kevin Warunek, P, Longwood  
553. Astros: Grant Burleson, P, Western Kentucky
554. Diamondbacks: Jackson Hotchkiss, OF, Battle Ground HS (WA) 
555. Rangers: Kadyn Leon, P, Lake Travis HS (TX)

19th round

556. Athletics: Gunner Gouldsmith, SS, Sacramento State
557. Royals:  Dash Albus, P, Abilene Christian 
558. Rockies: Nathan Blasick, P, New Orleans 
559. White Sox: Nick Pinto, P, Cal-Irvine  
560. Nationals: Ryan Minckler, P, Niagara
561. Cardinals: Brendan Lawson, SS, P27 Academy (SC) 
562. Angels: Connor Gatwood, P, Baker HS (AL) 
563. Mets: Frank Elissalt, P, Nova Southeastern  
564. Pirates: Joe Vogatsky, P, James Madison
565. Guardians: Cam Schuelke, P, Mississippi State 
566. Tigers: Chase Davis, P, Leon HS (FL)
567. Red Sox: D'Angelo Ortiz, 3B, Miami Dade CC 
568. Giants: Ryan Ure, P, Oklahoma State 
569. Reds: Owen Pote, P, N/A 
570. Padres: Vicarte Domingo, P, University of British Columbia 
571. Yankees: Brandon Decker, P, Oakland 
572. Cubs: Owen Ayers, C, Marshall 
573. Mariners: Brian Walters, P, Miami (FL) 
574. Marlins: Luke Lashutka, P, St. Leo 
575. Brewers: Noah Welch, P, Manitowoc Lincoln HS (WI)
576. Rays: Tony Santa Maria, 3B, Rutgers 
577. Blue Jays: D'Marion Terrell, 1B, Thompson HS (AL) 
578. Twins: Logan Whitaker, P, NC State 
579. Orioles: Braylon Whitaker, OF, Cox Mill HS (NC) 
580. Dodgers: Chase Williams, OF, Northwest State (FL) 
581. Braves: Dalton McIntyre, OF, Southern Miss 
582. Phillies: Erik Ritchie, P, East Carolina 
583. Astros: Twine Palmer, P, Connors St. 
584. Diamondbacks: Tyler Bayer, P, South Forsyth HS (GA) 
585. Rangers: Cade Obermueller, P, Iowa

20th round

586. Athletics: Dylan Volantis, P, Westlake HS (CA) 
587. Royals: Carter Frederick, OF, Oklahoma 
588. Rockies: Hunter Omlid, P, Arizona State 
589. White Sox: Myles Bailey, 1B, Lincoln HS (FL) 
590. Nationals: Colby Shelton, 3B, Florida 
591. Cardinals: Owen Rice, P, Milwaukee 
592. Angels: Zachary Redner, P, Hillsborough CC 
593. Mets: Adam Haight, SS, Cedar Park Christian HS (WA) 
594. Pirates: Taylor Penn, P, Woodford County HS (KY) 
595. Guardians: Cam Walty, P, Arizona 
596. Tigers: Dawson Price, OF, Eastern Oklahoma St. JC
597. Red Sox: Ben Hansen, P, BYU 
598. Giants: Fernando Gonzalez, C, Georgia 
599. Reds: Mason Russell, P, Casteel HS (AZ) 
600. Padres: Chase Fralick, C, McIntosh HS (GA) 
601. Yankees: Cole Royer, P, Pierce County HS (GA) 
602. Cubs: Brayden Risedorph, P, Indiana
603. Mariners: Ryan Picollo, OF, Saint Joseph's 
604. Marlins: Chase Centala, P, Central Florida 
605. Brewers: Henry Brummel, P, Pontiac Township HS (IL)
606. Rays: Kaleb Corbett, P, Louisville 
607. Blue Jays: Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek, SS, UC San Diego 
608. Twins: Merit Jones, P, Utah 
609. Orioles: Evan Yates, P, Cal State Fullerton  
610. Dodgers: Hunter Elliott, P, Ole Miss
611. Braves: Eric Hartman, OF, Holy Trinity Academy (CAN) 
612. Phillies: Kyler Carmack, P, Ole Miss 
613. Astros: Ky McGary, OF, Sandra Day O'Connor HS (AZ) 
614. Diamondbacks: Hunter Carns, C, First Coast HS (FL) 
615. Rangers: Mac Rose, C, McLennan CC