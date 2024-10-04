Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason is down to eight teams with all NLDS and ALDS matchups set. The New York Mets eliminated the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night thanks to Pete Alonso's clutch home run in Wild Card Series Game 3. The Mets came back with a stunning ninth-inning rally to clinch the series and advance to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series. All four divisional round matchups start on Saturday, and fans will get to see Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers, Aaron Judge's Yankees and Bryce Harper's Phillies for the first time this October.

In the American League, the Detroit Tigers knocked out the Houston Astros on Wednesday, while the Royals eliminated the Baltimore Orioles. Both AL Central underdogs won the best-of-three series in two-game sweeps on the road. The Tigers are moving on for an ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians, their AL Central rival. The Royals will face Judge, Juan Soto and the New York Yankees in the next round. The Astros saw their streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances come to an end, while the Orioles are now 0-5 in the playoffs in the last two seasons.

Over in the National League, the Padres took care of business and swept the Atlanta Braves to secure their NLDS berth, where they'll play the NL West rival Dodgers. The Mets, meanwhile, won their first playoff series since they made the World Series since 2015.

The Mets and Braves claimed the final two postseason spots on Monday, leaving the Arizona Diamondbacks on the outside of the playoff picture. The Mets won a wild Game 1 of a crucial doubleheader in Atlanta to clinch their spot. The Braves regrouped and won Game 2 to become the 12th and final playoff team. The Braves, Mets and D-backs all finished with 89-73 records. The Braves secured the tiebreaker against both teams and will be the No. 5 seed in the bracket. The Mets won the tiebreaker against Arizona and are the No. 6 seed.

The Wild Card Series are all hosted by the higher seeds and will wrap up by Thursday, Oct. 3. The LDS round starts Saturday, Oct. 5. The League Championship Series begin on Sunday, Oct. 13. And the World Series will begin either on Tuesday, Oct. 22 or Friday, Oct. 25. (You can click here to check out the full playoff schedule.)

Here's a look at the full 2024 MLB playoff bracket. Game times for the Wild Card Series were announced Sunday night.

2024 MLB playoffs bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Wild Card Series

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 3, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians vs. Tigers, 1:08 p.m., TBS

NLDS Game 1: Phillies vs. Mets, 4:08 p.m., Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees vs. Royals, 6:38 p.m., TBS

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres, 8:38 p.m., Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies vs. Mets, 4:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres, 8:03 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Guardians vs. Tigers, 4:08 p.m., TBS

ALDS Game 2: Yankees vs. Royals, 7:38 p.m., TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets vs. Phillies

NLDS Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers vs. Guardians

ALDS Game 3: Royals vs. Yankees

*NLDS Game 4: Mets vs. Phillies

*NLDS Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers

Thursday, Oct. 10

*ALDS Game 4: Tigers vs. Guardians

*ALDS Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees

Friday, Oct. 11

*NLDS Game 5: Phillies vs. Mets

*NLDS Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres

Saturday, Oct. 12

*ALDS Game 5: Guardians vs. Tigers

*ALDS Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals

*-if necessary

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 14

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

*NLCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 19

*ALCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Oct. 20

*NLCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct 21

*ALCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

*NLCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 22

*ALCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

*-if necessary

World Series

(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

*-if necessary