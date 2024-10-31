The Los Angeles Dodgers are 2024 World Series champions. The Dodgers captured the title against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night in Game 5. L.A. erased a five-run deficit in the title-clinching win at Yankee Stadium and the franchise won its eighth World Series title. It's the second Dodgers title in the last five years (2020), but the first in a full MLB season since 1988.

The Dodgers faced elimination earlier in the month, coming back to beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLDS. Then, they beat the New York Mets in six games to win the NLCS.

The Yankees, meanwhile, made the World Series for the first time since 2009, but the Bronx Bombers fell short in the Fall Classic. The Yankees took down the Guardians in the ALCS and Royals in the ALDS to reach the World Series.

The 12-team MLB playoffs began Oct. 1. The Astros, Orioles, Braves and Brewers were eliminated in the Wild Card Series. The Phillies, Royals, Tigers and Padres bowed out in the LDS round, while the Guardians and Mets made the LCS before falling short.

Below is a look at the full 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

2024 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2024 MLB playoff scores

All times Eastern

World Series



Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: Dodgers 6, Yankees 3 (F/10)

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: Dodgers 4, Yankees 2

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: Dodgers 4, Yankees 2

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: Yankees 11, Dodgers 4

Wednesday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 5: Dodgers 7, Yankees 6

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: Dodgers 9, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2: Mets 7, Dodgers 3 (Series tied 1-1)

ALCS Game 1: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: Yankees 6, Guardians 3 (New York leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: Dodgers 8, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: Guardians 7, Yankees 5 (New York leads 2-1)

NLCS Game 4: Dodgers 10, Mets 2 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5: Mets 12, Dodgers 6 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

ALCS Game 4: Yankees 8, Guardians 6 (New York leads 3-1)

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 5: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York wins 4-1)

Sunday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6: Dodgers 10, Mets 5 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)

Division Series



Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Detroit leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Mets 4, Phillies 1 (New York wins 3-1)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees 3, Royals 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers 8, Padres 0 (Series tied 2-2)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: Guardians 5, Tigers 4 (Series tied 2-2)

ALDS Game 4: Yankees 3, Royals 1 (New York wins 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers 2, Padres 0 (Los Angeles wins 3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians 7, Tigers 3 (Clevelands wins 3-2)

Wild Card Series

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 3, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)