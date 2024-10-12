The 2024 ALCS and NLCS are set. The Guardians became the final team to make it through when they took down the Tigers Saturday in a pivotal Game 5 thanks to a Lane Thomas grand slam off likely AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. Cleveland will now take on the Yankees, clinched their ALCS berth Thursday with a Game 4 win over the Royals behind a dominant Gerrit Cole start and offense from Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres. That series gets underway Monday.

The Mets and Dodgers will face off in the NLCS beginning Sunday. New York was the first team to reach the NCS, eliminating the Phillies on Wednesday on a grand slam from star shortstop Francisco Lindor that lifted them to a win in NLDS Game 4. The Mets did not even clinch a playoff berth until Monday, Sept. 30 (a day after the regular season ended for 28 teams) and now they are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The Dodgers, meanwhile, clinched their own berth Friday behind five scoreless innings from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

In the Wild Card Series last week, the Tigers knocked out the Houston Astros, while the Royals eliminated the Baltimore Orioles. Both AL Central underdogs won the best-of-three series in two-game sweeps on the road. The Astros saw their streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances come to an end, while the Orioles are now 0-5 in the playoffs in the last two seasons.

Over in the NL in the wild-card round, the Padres took care of business and swept the Atlanta Braves. The Mets, meanwhile, won their first playoff series since they made the World Series since 2015, beating the Milwaukee Brewers in the round's only decisive Game 3.

The League Championship Series begin on Sunday, Oct. 13, and the World Series will begin either on Tuesday, Oct. 22 or Friday, Oct. 25. Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff schedule.

Below is a look at the full 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

2024 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2024 MLB playoff schedule

All times Eastern

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Detroit leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Mets 4, Phillies 1 (New York wins 3-1)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees 3, Royals 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers 8, Padres 0 (Series tied 2-2)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: Guardians 5, Tigers 4 (Series tied 2-2)

ALDS Game 4: Yankees 3, Royals 1 (New York wins 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers 2, Padres 0 (Los Angeles wins 3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians 7, Tigers 3 (Clevelands wins 3-2)

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: Dodgers vs. Mets, 8:15 p.m., Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Mets, 4:08 p.m., Fox, FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

ALCS Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians, 7:37 p.m., TBS



Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians, 7:37 p.m., TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: Mets vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: Yankees vs. Guardians

NLCS Game 4: Mets vs. Dodgers

Friday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 4: Yankees vs. Guardians

*NLCS Game 5: Mets vs. Dodgers

Saturday, Oct. 19

*ALCS Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians

Sunday, Oct. 20

*NLCS Game 6: Dodgers vs. Mets

Monday, Oct 21

*ALCS Game 6: Yankees vs. Guardians

*NLCS Game 7: Dodgers vs. Mets

Tuesday, Oct. 22

*ALCS Game 7: Yankees vs. Guardians

*-if necessary

World Series

(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

*-if necessary

2024 MLB playoff scores

Wild Card Series

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 3, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)