The New York Mets are the first team to reach the League Championship Series in the 2024 MLB playoff bracket. The sixth-seeded Mets got a grand slam from star shortstop Francisco Lindor that lifted them to a win in NLDS Game 4 on Wednesday and eliminate the Philadelphia Phillies in the process. The Mets did not even clinch a playoff berth until Monday, Sept. 30 (a day after the regular season ended for 28 teams) and now they are four wins away from the World Series.
The Phillies, meanwhile, failed to win a playoff series in 2024 after winning the NL pennant in 2022 and reaching the NLCS last season.
The Mets' win was part of a jam-packed, four-game day in the baseball postseason. The Detroit Tigers started the day with their second consecutive shutout win against the Cleveland Guardians to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five ALDS matchup. The New York Yankees are facing the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers have a must-win game against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.
In the Wild Card Series last week, the Tigers knocked out the Houston Astros, while the Royals eliminated the Baltimore Orioles. Both AL Central underdogs won the best-of-three series in two-game sweeps on the road. The Astros saw their streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances come to an end, while the Orioles are now 0-5 in the playoffs in the last two seasons.
Over in the NL in the wild-card round, the Padres took care of business and swept the Atlanta Braves. The Mets, meanwhile, won their first playoff series since they made the World Series since 2015, beating the Milwaukee Brewers in the round's only decisive Game 3.
The League Championship Series begin on Sunday, Oct. 13, and the World Series will begin either on Tuesday, Oct. 22 or Friday, Oct. 25. Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff schedule.
Below is a look at the full 2024 MLB playoff bracket.
2024 MLB playoff bracket
2024 MLB playoff schedule
All times Eastern
Division Series
Saturday, Oct. 5
ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)
NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)
ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)
NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
Sunday, Oct. 6
NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)
NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Monday, Oct. 7
ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)
ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)
NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)
Wednesday, Oct. 9
ALDS Game 3: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Detroit leads 2-1)
NLDS Game 4: Mets 4, Phillies 1 (New York wins 3-1)
ALDS Game 3: Royals vs. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., TBS
NLDS Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers, 9:08 p.m. FS1, Fubo (Try for free)
Thursday, Oct. 10
ALDS Game 4: Tigers vs. Guardians, 6:08 p.m., TNT
ALDS Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m., TBS
Friday, Oct. 11
*NLDS Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres, 8:08 p.m., Fox, Fubo (Try for free)
Saturday, Oct. 12
*ALDS Game 5: Guardians vs. Tigers, 4:38 p.m., TBS
*ALDS Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals, 8:08 p.m., TBS
*-if necessary
Championship Series
Sunday, Oct. 13
NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD
Monday, Oct. 14
ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD
NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD
Wednesday, Oct. 16
NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, Oct. 17
ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD
NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Oct. 18
ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD
*NLCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, Oct. 19
*ALCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Oct. 20
*NLCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Monday, Oct 21
*ALCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
*NLCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 22
*ALCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD
*-if necessary
World Series
(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)
Friday, Oct. 25
World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, Oct. 26
World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD
Monday, Oct. 28
World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 29
World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD
Wednesday, Oct. 30
*World Series Game 5: TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Nov. 1
*World Series Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, Nov. 2
*World Series Game 7: TBD vs. TBD
*-if necessary
2024 MLB playoff scores
Wild Card Series
All times Eastern
Tuesday, Oct. 1
AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)
AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)
NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)
NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)
Wednesday, Oct. 2
AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)
AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)
NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)
NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)
Thursday, Oct. 3
NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 3, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)