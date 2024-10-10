The New York Mets are the first team to reach the League Championship Series in the 2024 MLB playoff bracket. The sixth-seeded Mets got a grand slam from star shortstop Francisco Lindor that lifted them to a win in NLDS Game 4 on Wednesday and eliminate the Philadelphia Phillies in the process. The Mets did not even clinch a playoff berth until Monday, Sept. 30 (a day after the regular season ended for 28 teams) and now they are four wins away from the World Series.

The Phillies, meanwhile, failed to win a playoff series in 2024 after winning the NL pennant in 2022 and reaching the NLCS last season.

The Mets' win was part of a jam-packed, four-game day in the baseball postseason. The Detroit Tigers started the day with their second consecutive shutout win against the Cleveland Guardians to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five ALDS matchup. The New York Yankees are facing the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers have a must-win game against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

In the Wild Card Series last week, the Tigers knocked out the Houston Astros, while the Royals eliminated the Baltimore Orioles. Both AL Central underdogs won the best-of-three series in two-game sweeps on the road. The Astros saw their streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances come to an end, while the Orioles are now 0-5 in the playoffs in the last two seasons.

Over in the NL in the wild-card round, the Padres took care of business and swept the Atlanta Braves. The Mets, meanwhile, won their first playoff series since they made the World Series since 2015, beating the Milwaukee Brewers in the round's only decisive Game 3.

The League Championship Series begin on Sunday, Oct. 13, and the World Series will begin either on Tuesday, Oct. 22 or Friday, Oct. 25. Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff schedule.

Below is a look at the full 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

2024 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2024 MLB playoff schedule

All times Eastern

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Detroit leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Mets 4, Phillies 1 (New York wins 3-1)

ALDS Game 3: Royals vs. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., TBS

NLDS Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers, 9:08 p.m. FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: Tigers vs. Guardians, 6:08 p.m., TNT

ALDS Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m., TBS

Friday, Oct. 11

*NLDS Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres, 8:08 p.m., Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Saturday, Oct. 12

*ALDS Game 5: Guardians vs. Tigers, 4:38 p.m., TBS

*ALDS Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals, 8:08 p.m., TBS

*-if necessary

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 14

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

*NLCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 19

*ALCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Oct. 20

*NLCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct 21

*ALCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

*NLCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 22

*ALCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

*-if necessary

World Series

(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

*-if necessary

2024 MLB playoff scores

Wild Card Series

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 3, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)