The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees kick off the 2024 World Series on Friday night in Los Angeles. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto vs. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. It's a World Series of stars and two deep rosters who are a combined 14-6 this postseason.

The Yankees, who defeated the Cleveland Guardians for the AL pennant, are looking for their first World Series ring since 2009. The Dodgers, meanwhile, won the 2020 World Series after the 60-game season around the COVID pandemic, but they have not won a full-season World Series since 1988.

Below is a look at the full 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

2024 MLB playoff bracket

2024 MLB playoff schedule

All times Eastern

World Series



Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: Dodgers vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: Dodgers vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: Yankees vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: Yankees vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: Yankees vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: Dodgers vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: Dodgers vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

*-if necessary

2024 MLB playoff scores

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: Dodgers 9, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2: Mets 7, Dodgers 3 (Series tied 1-1)

ALCS Game 1: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: Yankees 6, Guardians 3 (New York leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: Dodgers 8, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: Guardians 7, Yankees 5 (New York leads 2-1)

NLCS Game 4: Dodgers 10, Mets 2 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5: Mets 12, Dodgers 6 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

ALCS Game 4: Yankees 8, Guardians 6 (New York leads 3-1)

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 5: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York wins 4-1)

Sunday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6: Dodgers 10, Mets 5 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)

Division Series



Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Detroit leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Mets 4, Phillies 1 (New York wins 3-1)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees 3, Royals 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers 8, Padres 0 (Series tied 2-2)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: Guardians 5, Tigers 4 (Series tied 2-2)

ALDS Game 4: Yankees 3, Royals 1 (New York wins 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers 2, Padres 0 (Los Angeles wins 3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians 7, Tigers 3 (Clevelands wins 3-2)

Wild Card Series

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 3, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)