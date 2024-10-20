The New York Yankees are headed to the World Series. The Bronx Bombers took down the Cleveland Guardians in extra innings Saturday night, handing them a 4-1 ALCS win and their first American League pennant since 2009.

In the National League, the New York Mets stayed alive with a win in NLCS Game 5 on Friday, keeping their season alive against the Dodgers. Los Angeles will host Game 6 on Sunday night with the team's second chance to close out the Mets. L.A. has not won a National League pennant since 2020.

The Guardians were the fourth and final team in the LCS round, ousting the Detroit Tigers in ALDS Game 5. The Yankees -- who eliminated the Kansas City Royals in four games -- and Guardians were the top two seeds in the American League bracket.

In the National League, the top-seeded Dodgers dug out of a 2-1 hole in the NLDS to come back and beat the San Diego Padres in the best-of-five series. It's the Dodgers' first NLCS appearance since 2021. The Mets, meanwhile, are in the NLCS for the first time since 2015, when they won the pennant. It's been quite a ride for the sixth-seeded Mets, who knocked out the NL Central-winning Brewers in the Wild Card Series and then ousted the NL East-champion Phillies in the NLDS in four games.

The NL's No. 6 seed has never lost to a series to a National League opponent in MLB's 12-team playoff format that debuted in 2022. The Phillies and Diamondbacks won the pennant as No. 6 seeds the last two years.

The Tigers, Padres, Royals, Phillies, Brewers, Braves, Orioles and Astros were all knocked out of the 12-team playoff field in the first two rounds.

The World Series will begin Friday, Oct. 25. Here's the complete 2024 MLB playoff schedule.

Below is a look at the full 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

2024 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2024 MLB playoff schedule

All times Eastern

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: Dodgers 9, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2: Mets 7, Dodgers 3 (Series tied 1-1)

ALCS Game 1: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York leads 1-0)



Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: Yankees 6, Guardians 3 (New York leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: Dodgers 8, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: Guardians 7, Yankees 5 (New York leads 2-1)

NLCS Game 4: Dodgers 10, Mets 2 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5: Mets 12, Dodgers 6 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

ALCS Game 4: Yankees 8, Guardians 6 (New York leads 3-1)

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 5: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York wins 4-1)

Sunday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6: Dodgers vs. Mets, 8:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Monday, Oct 21

*NLCS Game 7: Dodgers vs. Mets, 8:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

*-if necessary

World Series

(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: Yankees vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: Yankees vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: Yankees vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: Yankees vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: Yankees vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: Yankees vs. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: Yankees vs. TBD

*-if necessary

2024 MLB playoff scores

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Detroit leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Mets 4, Phillies 1 (New York wins 3-1)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees 3, Royals 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers 8, Padres 0 (Series tied 2-2)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: Guardians 5, Tigers 4 (Series tied 2-2)

ALDS Game 4: Yankees 3, Royals 1 (New York wins 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers 2, Padres 0 (Los Angeles wins 3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians 7, Tigers 3 (Clevelands wins 3-2)

Wild Card Series

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 3, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)