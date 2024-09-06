September, the final month of MLB's regular-season calendar, has arrived. That means baseball's stretch drive is here, and MLB playoff races have started heating up. There are plenty of intriguing postseason races happening with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros among the teams trying to secure their spot in baseball's postseason.

By way of reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild-card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round.

As for what hangs in the balance, there's quite a bit of it. The Yankees and Baltimore Orioles remain locked in a tight struggle atop the American League East standings. Three teams -- the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins -- have designs on the AL Central title, though Cleveland has started to pull away in the division. The Dodgers, Phillies and Houston Astros all have fairly comfortable leads in their respective divisions, but they haven't buried the competition yet. The only team that has essentially wrapped up its division title is the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, who have run away with the NL Central.

On the wild-card front, the surging New York Mets have tracked down the Atlanta Braves. The Mets entered the weekend in possession of the third and final NL wild-card spot thanks to a tiebreaker. On the AL side, the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners are trying to stay within shouting distance, but both clubs are hovering around .500.

Now let's get you caught up on where all these races stand right now as the final weeks of the regular season loom before us. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2024 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...

American League

Byes: No. 1 Orioles, No. 2 Guardians

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Royals, No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Twins

National League

Byes: No. 1 Phillies, No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets, No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 D-backs

American League standings

AL East W L GB Div Post Baltimore 81 60 — 46.9% 100% N.Y. Yankees 80 60 0.5 53.1% 100% Boston 70 70 10.5 0.0% 6.6% Tampa Bay 69 71 11.0 0.0% 1.1% Toronto 67 74 14.0 0.0% <1.0%

AL Central W L GB Div Post Cleveland

80 60 — 81.4% 99.9% Minnesota 76 64 4.0 15.4% 96.5% Kansas City 76 65 4.5 2.8% 77.2% Detroit 71 70 9.5 0.0% 9.5% Chi. White Sox - e 32 109 48.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL West W L GB Div Post Houston 75 65 — 94.7% 96.8% Seattle 71 70 4.5 5.2% 10.9% Texas 68 73 7.5 0.0% 1.2% Oakland 61 80 14.5 0.0% 0.0% L.A. Angels 58 82 17.0 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL East W L GB Div Post Philadelphia 84 56 — 98.0% 99.9% N.Y. Mets 76 64 7.0 1.4% 55.0% Atlanta 76 64 7.5 <1.0% 59.1% Washington 62 78 21.0 0.0% 0.0% Miami - e 52 88 31.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL Central W L GB Div Post Milwaukee 81 59 — 99.9% 99.9% Chi. Cubs 72 68 9.0 0.0% 3.5% St. Louis 71 69 10.0 0.0% 1.2% Cincinnati 68 73 13.5 0.0% <1.0% Pittsburgh 66 74 15.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL West W L GB Div Post L.A. Dodgers 84 56 — 95.4% 100% San Diego 80 62 5.0 3.9% 95.4% Arizona 79 62 5.5 <1.0% 86.0% San Francisco 69 72 15.5 0.0% 0.0% Colorado - e 52 89 32.5 0.0% 0.0%

MLB wild-card standings

AL wild card W L WCGB N.Y. Yankees 80 60 +4.5 Minnesota 76 64 +0.5 Kansas City 76 65 -- Detroit 71 70 5.0 Seattle 71 70 5.0 Boston 70 70 5.5 Tampa Bay 69 71 6.5

NL wild card W L WCGB San Diego 80 62 +3.0 Arizona 79 62 +2.5 N.Y. Mets 76 64 -- Atlanta 76 64 -- Chi. Cubs 72 68 4.0 St. Louis 71 69 5.0 San Francisco 69 72 7.5

2024 World Series odds

(As of Sept. 6)