September, the final month of MLB's regular-season calendar, has arrived. That means baseball's stretch drive is here, and MLB playoff races have begun to heat up. There are plenty of intriguing postseason races happening with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros among the teams trying to secure their spot in baseball's postseason.

By way of reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild-card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round.

As for what hangs in the balance, there's quite a bit of it. The Yankees and Baltimore Orioles remain locked in a tight struggle atop the American League East standings -- and the Orioles just jumped the Yankees for first place on Tuesday night. Three teams -- the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins -- have designs on the AL Central title, though Cleveland has started to pull away in the division. The Dodgers, Phillies and Houston Astros all have fairly comfortable leads in their respective divisions, but they haven't buried the competition yet. The only team that has essentially wrapped up its division title is the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, who have run away with the NL Central.

On the wild-card front, the surging New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs are trying to track down the Atlanta Braves, who hold the third and final spot in the NL. On the AL side, the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers are trying to stay within shouting distance, but both clubs are hovering around .500.

Now let's get you caught up on where all these races stand right now as the final weeks of the regular season loom before us. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2024 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...

American League

Byes: No. 1 Orioles, No. 2 Guardians

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Royals, No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Twins

National League

Byes: No. 1 Dodgers, No. 2 Phillies

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Braves, No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 D-backs

American League standings

AL East W L GB Div Post Baltimore 81 59 — 39.5% 100% N.Y. Yankees 80 59 0.5 60.5% 100% Boston 70 69 10.5 0.0% 14.1% Tampa Bay 68 70 12.0 0.0% <1.0% Toronto 67 73 14.0 0.0% <1.0%

AL Central W L GB Div Post Cleveland

80 59 — 88.1% 99.9% Minnesota 75 63 4.5 9.8% 96.2% Kansas City 75 65 5.5 1.8% 72.2% Detroit 70 69 10.0 0.0% 10.3% Chi. White Sox - e 31 109 49.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL West W L GB Div Post Houston 75 63 — 98.0% 98.9% Seattle 69 70 6.5 2.0% 6.9% Texas 66 73 9.5 0.0% <1.0% Oakland 61 78 14.5 0.0% 0.0% L.A. Angels 57 81 18.0 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL East W L GB Div Post Philadelphia 82 56 — 95.8% 99.8% Atlanta 75 63 7.0 2.0% 64.0% N.Y. Mets 75 64 7.5 2.1% 52.8% Washington 62 76 20.0 0.0% 0.0% Miami - e 51 87 31.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL Central W L GB Div Post Milwaukee 81 58 — 100% 100% Chi. Cubs 71 68 10.0 0.0% 4.0% St. Louis 70 69 12.0 0.0% <1.0% Cincinnati 66 73 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh 65 73 15.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL West W L GB Div Post L.A. Dodgers 84 55 — 96.4% 100% San Diego 79 61 5.5 3.1% 96.5% Arizona 78 61 6.0 <1.0% 82.3% San Francisco 68 71 16.0 0.0% <1.0% Colorado - e 51 88 33.0 0.0% 0.0%

MLB wild-card standings

AL wild card W L WCGB N.Y. Yankees 80 59 +5.5 Minnesota 75 63 +1.0 Kansas City 75 65 -- Detroit 70 69 4.5 Boston 70 69 4.5 Seattle 69 70 5.5 Tampa Bay 68 70 6.0

NL wild card W L WCGB San Diego 79 61 +3.0 Arizona 78 61 +2.5 Atlanta 75 63 — N.Y. Mets 75 64 0.5 Chi. Cubs 71 68 4.5 St. Louis 70 69 5.5 San Francisco 68 71 7.5

2024 World Series odds

(As of Aug. 31)