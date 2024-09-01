September, the final month of Major League Baseball's regular-season calendar, has arrived. Baseball's stretch drive is here, and MLB playoff races are heating up. The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies enter September trying to hang on to top seeds in each league, while there are intriguing races most places you look.

By way of reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild-card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round.

As for what hangs in the balance, there's quite a bit of it. The Yankees and Baltimore Orioles remain locked in a tight struggle atop the American League East standings. Three teams -- the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins -- have designs on the AL Central title. The Dodgers, Phillies and Houston Astros all have fairly comfortable leads in their respective divisions, but they haven't buried the competition yet. The only team that has essentially wrapped up its division title is the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, who have run away with the NL Central.

On the wild-card front, the New York Mets and the suddenly hot Chicago Cubs are trying to track down the Atlanta Braves, who hold the third and final spot in the NL. On the AL side, the Boston Red Sox are hoping to hawk down that third spot, which the Twins presently hold. All of this is to say nothing of all the jockeying for seeding and those aforementioned byes.

Now let's get you caught up on where all these races stand right now as the final weeks of the regular season loom before us. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2024 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...

American League

Byes: No. 1 Yankees, No. 2 Guardians

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins, No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

National League

Byes: No. 1 Dodgers, No. 2 Phillies

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Braves, No. 4 D-backs vs. No. 5 Padres

American League standings

AL East W L GB Div Post N.Y. Yankees 79 57 — 68.0% 99.9% Baltimore 78 59 1.5 31.9% 99.6% Boston 70 66 9.0 0.0% 22.8% Tampa Bay 67 68 11.5 0.0% 1.5% Toronto 67 71 13.0 0.0% <1.0%

AL Central W L GB Div Post Cleveland

77 59 — 75.8% 99.0% Kansas City

75 62 2.5 8.7% 73.0% Minnesota 73 62 3.5 15.0% 87.4% Detroit 69 68 8.5 0.0% 5.3% Chi. White Sox - e 31 106 46.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL West W L GB Div Post Houston 74 62 — 95.0% 97.1% Seattle 69 67 5.0 5.0% 13.6% Texas 64 72 10.0 0.0% <1.0% Oakland 59 77 15.0 0.0% 0.0% L.A. Angels 56 80 18.0 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL East W L GB Div Post Philadelphia 80 56 — 94.4% 99.8% Atlanta 74 62 6.0 4.6% 78.3% N.Y. Mets 72 64 8.0 1.1% 37.6% Washington 61 75 19.0 0.0% 0.0% Miami 50 86 30.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL Central W L GB Div Post Milwaukee 80 56 — 99.9% 100% Chi. Cubs 70 66 10.0 0.0% 11.7% St. Louis 68 68 12.0 0.0% <1.0% Cincinnati 64 73 16.5 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh 63 72 16.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL West W L GB Div Post L.A. Dodgers 82 54 — 95.1% 100% Arizona 76 60 6.0 1.0% 78.0% San Diego 77 61 6.0 3.9% 93.3% San Francisco 68 69 14.5 0.0% <1.0% Colorado 51 86 31.5 0.0% 0.0%

MLB wild-card standings

AL wild card W L WCGB Baltimore 78 59 +4.0 Kansas City 75 62 +1.0 Minnesota 73 62 — Boston 70 66 3.5 Seattle 69 67 4.5 Detroit 69 68 5.0 Tampa Bay 67 68 6.0

NL wild card W L WCGB Arizona 76 60 +2.0 San Diego 77 61 +2.0 Atlanta 74 62 — N.Y. Mets 72 64 2.0 Chi. Cubs 70 66 4.0 St. Louis 68 68 6.0 San Francisco 68 69 6.5

2024 World Series odds

(As of Aug. 31)