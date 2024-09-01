September, the final month of Major League Baseball's regular-season calendar, has arrived. Baseball's stretch drive is here, and MLB playoff races are heating up. The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies enter September trying to hang on to top seeds in each league, while there are intriguing races most places you look.
By way of reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild-card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round.
As for what hangs in the balance, there's quite a bit of it. The Yankees and Baltimore Orioles remain locked in a tight struggle atop the American League East standings. Three teams -- the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins -- have designs on the AL Central title. The Dodgers, Phillies and Houston Astros all have fairly comfortable leads in their respective divisions, but they haven't buried the competition yet. The only team that has essentially wrapped up its division title is the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, who have run away with the NL Central.
On the wild-card front, the New York Mets and the suddenly hot Chicago Cubs are trying to track down the Atlanta Braves, who hold the third and final spot in the NL. On the AL side, the Boston Red Sox are hoping to hawk down that third spot, which the Twins presently hold. All of this is to say nothing of all the jockeying for seeding and those aforementioned byes.
Now let's get you caught up on where all these races stand right now as the final weeks of the regular season loom before us. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.
2024 MLB playoff picture
If the season ended today...
American League
Byes: No. 1 Yankees, No. 2 Guardians
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins, No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals
National League
Byes: No. 1 Dodgers, No. 2 Phillies
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Braves, No. 4 D-backs vs. No. 5 Padres
American League standings
|AL East
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|N.Y. Yankees
|79
|57
|—
|68.0%
|99.9%
|Baltimore
|78
|59
|1.5
|31.9%
|99.6%
|Boston
|70
|66
|9.0
|0.0%
|22.8%
|Tampa Bay
|67
|68
|11.5
|0.0%
|1.5%
|Toronto
|67
|71
|13.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|AL Central
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Cleveland
|77
|59
|—
|75.8%
|99.0%
|Kansas City
|75
|62
|2.5
|8.7%
|73.0%
|Minnesota
|73
|62
|3.5
|15.0%
|87.4%
|Detroit
|69
|68
|8.5
|0.0%
|5.3%
|Chi. White Sox - e
|31
|106
|46.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL West
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Houston
|74
|62
|—
|95.0%
|97.1%
|Seattle
|69
|67
|5.0
|5.0%
|13.6%
|Texas
|64
|72
|10.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Oakland
|59
|77
|15.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|L.A. Angels
|56
|80
|18.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
National League standings
|NL East
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Philadelphia
|80
|56
|—
|94.4%
|99.8%
|Atlanta
|74
|62
|6.0
|4.6%
|78.3%
|N.Y. Mets
|72
|64
|8.0
|1.1%
|37.6%
|Washington
|61
|75
|19.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Miami
|50
|86
|30.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL Central
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Milwaukee
|80
|56
|—
|99.9%
|100%
|Chi. Cubs
|70
|66
|10.0
|0.0%
|11.7%
|St. Louis
|68
|68
|12.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Cincinnati
|64
|73
|16.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Pittsburgh
|63
|72
|16.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL West
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|L.A. Dodgers
|82
|54
|—
|95.1%
|100%
|Arizona
|76
|60
|6.0
|1.0%
|78.0%
|San Diego
|77
|61
|6.0
|3.9%
|93.3%
|San Francisco
|68
|69
|14.5
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Colorado
|51
|86
|31.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
MLB wild-card standings
|AL wild card
|W
|L
|WCGB
|Baltimore
|78
|59
|+4.0
|Kansas City
|75
|62
|+1.0
|Minnesota
|73
|62
|—
|Boston
|70
|66
|3.5
|Seattle
|69
|67
|4.5
|Detroit
|69
|68
|5.0
|Tampa Bay
|67
|68
|6.0
|NL wild card
|W
|L
|WCGB
|Arizona
|76
|60
|+2.0
|San Diego
|77
|61
|+2.0
|Atlanta
|74
|62
|—
|N.Y. Mets
|72
|64
|2.0
|Chi. Cubs
|70
|66
|4.0
|St. Louis
|68
|68
|6.0
|San Francisco
|68
|69
|6.5
2024 World Series odds
(As of Aug. 31)
- Dodgers: +350
- Yankees: +550
- Phillies: +550
- Orioles: +675
- Astros: +800
- Brewers: +1200
- Braves: +1300
- Padres: +1300
- Diamondbacks: +1300
- Guardians: +1500
- Royals: +1800
- Twins: +1800