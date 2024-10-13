The schedule is set for the ALCS and NLCS in Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason. The best-of-seven NLCS starts Sunday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Mets. On the American League side of the MLB playoff bracket, the New York Yankees are set to square off with the Cleveland Guardians in a battle of the AL's top two seeds. The ALCS gets started Monday night in the Bronx.

The Mets eliminated the second-seeded Philadelphia Phillies to reach the NLCS for the first time since 2015. The Phillies were the only team with a Wild Card Series bye (and a top-two seed) to not reach the LCS this season. The Dodgers ousted the San Diego Padres, the Yankees handled the Kansas City Royals and the Guardians ended the Detroit Tigers' season in ALDS Game 5 on Sunday.

The Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers were all ousted in the Wild Card Series.

As a reminder, the 12-team playoff bracket is broken up into four rounds. Eight teams played in the best-of-three Wild Card Series with the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in each league hosting the No. 6 and No. 5 teams, respectively. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each league earned byes to the League Division Series, which gets started on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The 2024 World Series will either start on Friday, Oct. 25 or Tuesday, Oct. 22. The start date gets moved up if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.

2024 MLB playoff schedule

All times Eastern

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: Mets vs. Dodgers, 8:15 p.m., Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2: Mets vs. Dodgers, 4:08 p.m., Fox, FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

ALCS Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians, 7:37 p.m., TBS



Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians, 7:37 p.m., TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: Mets vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: Yankees vs. Guardians, 5:08 p.m., TBS

NLCS Game 4: Mets vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Friday, Oct. 18

*NLCS Game 5: Mets vs. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

ALCS Game 4: Yankees vs. Guardians: 8:08 p.m., TBS

Saturday, Oct. 19

*ALCS Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians, 8:08 p.m., TBS

Sunday, Oct. 20

*NLCS Game 6: Dodgers vs. Mets, 8:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Monday, Oct 21

*ALCS Game 6: Yankees vs. Guardians, 5:08 p.m., TBS

*NLCS Game 7: Dodgers vs. Mets, 8:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

*ALCS Game 7: Yankees vs. Guardians, 7:38 p.m., TBS

*-if necessary

World Series

(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

*-if necessary

MLB playoff scores

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Detroit leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Mets 4, Phillies 1 (New York wins series 3-1)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees 3, Royals 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers 8, Padres 0 (Series tied 2-2)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: Guardians 5, Tigers 4 (Series tied 2-2)

ALDS Game 4: Yankees 3, Royals 1 (New York wins 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers 2, Padres 0 (Los Angeles wins 3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians 7, Tigers 3 (Cleveland wins 3-2)

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 4, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)