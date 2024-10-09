Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason has arrived, and the divisional round is underway. Wednesday brings an action-packed, four-game day on the schedule with the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers both facing elimination on the National League side of the bracket. The New York Mets and San Diego Padres both took 2-1 NLDS leads on Tuesday night.

Both American League Division Series -- Tigers vs. Guardians and Royals vs. Yankees -- are both tied 1-1 and will see Game 3 on Wednesday.

The division series will all be decided this week before the LCS round gets started on Sunday, Oct. 13. Here's the complete 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

The Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers were all ousted in the Wild Card Series last week, trimming the playoff field from 12 teams to eight.

As a reminder, the 12-team playoff bracket is broken up into four rounds. Eight teams played in the best-of-three Wild Card Series with the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in each league hosting the No. 6 and No. 5 teams, respectively. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each league earned byes to the League Division Series, which gets started on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The 2024 World Series will either start on Friday, Oct. 25 or Tuesday, Oct. 22. The start date gets moved up if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.

2024 MLB playoff schedule

All times Eastern

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers vs. Guardians, 3:08 p.m., TBS

NLDS Game 4: Mets vs. Phillies, 5:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

ALDS Game 3: Royals vs. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., TBS

NLDS Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers, 9:08 p.m. FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: Tigers vs. Guardians, 6:08 p.m., TNT

ALDS Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m., TBS

Friday, Oct. 11

*NLDS Game 5: Phillies vs. Mets, 4:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

*NLDS Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres, 8:08 p.m., Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Saturday, Oct. 12

*ALDS Game 5: Guardians vs. Tigers, 4:38 p.m., TBS

*ALDS Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals, 8:08 p.m., TBS

*-if necessary

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 14

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

*NLCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 19

*ALCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Oct. 20

*NLCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct 21

*ALCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

*NLCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 22

*ALCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

*-if necessary

World Series

(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

*-if necessary

MLB playoff scores

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 4, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)